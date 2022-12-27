CONTINENTAL — Weather conditions here Friday afternoon and evening during this Putnam County town’s worst fire in decades were worse-case like, but the cooperation among first responders, town business owners and others appeared to be first rate.
The fire destroyed the southern half of a two-story brick building at the northeast corner of Maple and Main streets Friday afternoon. The elements were so bad and the fire so severe that firefighters and/or equipment from 11 departments in three area counties (Defiance, Paulding and Putnam) were summoned.
Responding departments included Continental, Defiance, Fort Jennings, Glandorf, Highland Township, Kalida, Leipsic, Miller City, Oakwood, Ottawa and Ottoville.
Four EMS squads (from Kalida, Continental, Ottoville and Putnam County EMS) had units on the scene if needed while the Auglaize Township and Grover Hill fire departments in Paulding County also were put on standby if needed to cover for those called to the fire.
Additionally, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had a presence, Putnam County EMA provided leadership and portable radios in place of those which froze up, and the Ohio Department of Transportation temporarily blocked traffic coming into Continental on Ohio 634 and laid down salt.
Too, Continental Village employees and Mayor Matt Miller were brought into the discussions and response as well (see related story) due to the amount of water being drawn down from the town’s distribution system.
Meanwhile, three businesses (the H & K vehicle dealership, S&S Sanitation and R&B Meats) provided room to warm up firefighters and equipment that needed occasional breaks from temperatures below 0 Farenheit and whipping winds in the range of 45 miles per hour that produced brutally cold wind chills.
Those weather conditions — part of a cold air mass that blew in late Thursday night/Friday morning and brought some snow before the fire broke out — caused hoses and pumps to freeze, exposed firefighters to elements not often seen and caused general anxiety about putting the fire out and keeping the water flowing.
“We’re a well tight-knit group over here and even with the outskirts,” said Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson when asked by The Crescent-News about the level of cooperation. “... Everybody worked well together. We had no other issues other than the weather.”
In fact, he said in terms of the cooperation “I don’t think we could have done it differently.”
An enormous amount of water was put on the fire — perhaps 300,000 gallons by Williamson’s count. This was made possible by a couple of different strategies in addition to the normal ones that might be employed for a smaller fire.
One was a shuttle service with area fire tankers traveling between the fire scene and Continental’s small reservoir — three ponds on the edge of town at Ohio 613 and Putnam County Road 21 — to bring in water. Defiance’s aerial ladder truck also was called and played a key role in allowing water to be dropped onto the fire from an overhead position, not just from small hoses and ladders.
Williamson said Defiance was summoned for its aerial truck — as opposed to Ottawa which also has one — because the city has two of them. Ottawa also provided a tanker, other equipment and manpower.
“Just for their aerial I can’t thank them (Defiance) enough,” said Williamson.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins was on scene along with a firefighting crew. He and others were later switched out with another crew. (Defiance also battled its own fire Friday afternoon at 613 Gibson St., where a house was heavily damaged inside.)
“Once they got there they were able to put water from above on the fire,” said Wilkins. “They (other departments) were trying to work hand lines in from the windows with ladders.”
Defiance’s presence was key as firefighters worked to keep the blaze contained to the north section of a single two-story building. While the south side was destroyed, a firewall helped keep the north side intact and undamaged.
“A lot of the water we used we tried to protect the buildings to the north and other buildings,” explained Wilkins. “We concentrated along that firewall to keep the fire from spreading north. It kept it out of the building, it got knocked down pretty good.”
According to Wilkins, the aerial can pump up to 1,000 gallons a minute.
“It’s a lot of water in a short period of time,” he said.
The weather conditions caused concern about potential ice coating on the tower, but this was largely averted, Wilkins indicated, as the mist was being blown in a favorable direction.
“Where the aerial was set up, the wind was blowing the mist away from the aerial,” he said.
The truck appeared to come out of the experience in good shape.
“We don’t have any major repairs because of the cold,” Wilkins said Monday morning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.