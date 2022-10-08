The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Greg Cooper, general manager of Cooper Farms, the guest speaker.
He started his presentation with a short history of Cooper Farms, which has locations across northwest Ohio. The business was founded by Cooper’s grandparents, Virgil and Virginia Cooper in 1938. The company has been in the family since then and is still run by the family, including nine cousins.
Cooper’s presentation focused largely on the scale of the Cooper Farms operation.
Male turkeys, also known as toms and pigs, are the main animals raised. Cooper added that female turkeys, which are smaller then the toms, are shipped to other companies to be raised and processed in other facilities, including some in Canada.
Overall, Cooper said, the company is about 60% turkey products with 25% eggs and 15% hogs. He commented that eggs are a more recent area the company has branched into. This includes caged as well as eggs that come from non-caged chickens as required by California law as the state being a large purchaser of eggs.
Cooper also mentioned that not only are whole eggs sold, but also liquid eggs without the shells are produced by the company. Some items that are made with liquid eggs are ice cream and mayonnaise.
He also touched on the companies co-packaging operations noting that its rare to see a Cooper Farms label in stores. However, products such as Private Selection at Kroger’s are actually Cooper Farm products packaged through the Kroger brand. This is done with many other store brands including Meijer and Trader Joe’s to name a few.
Similar co-packaging happens with eggs as well, said Cooper, Walmart, Dollar Tree and Hidden Villa in California, are just a few stores that sell Cooper Farms eggs under a different label.
When speaking about how the operation utilizes facilities Cooper explained that the company owns very few of their own facilities. Instead, Cooper said, the company essentially rents from local facilities.
Those are sometimes with local families, subject to land requirements which may include not building next to a town and having the right amount of land to handle the manure generated. A facility is then built and owned by the landowners, and Cooper Farms rents the building and provides the animals, feed and vetting.
When looking to build a facility, Cooper Farms also takes into account how many other farms are in the area, said Cooper. Too many animal farms in one area raised the risk of what he called bio-security, which includes diseases like avian flu.
Cooper touched on the environment briefly in his presentation making note of the Van Wert location which uses three wind turbines to generate about 75% of the facilities energy. He also noted that the Oakwood turkey farm uses solar panels that give it approximately half its power.
One of the big concerns for the company is making sure manure doesn’t get into the ditches. This includes making sure that when fields are being irrigated someone is there watching to make sure there is no runoff as well as maintaining wooded areas called filter strips between fields and the ditches.
