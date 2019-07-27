• Region

Cooling assistance:

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission has announced the 2019 summer crisis program. The program is a cooling assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward an electric bill, and/or an air conditioner or fan, and/or central air unit repair for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program runs through Aug. 31.

Call 844-493-1193 or go online to https://capappointments.com to schedule an appointment. The limits are: two-person household with monthly income of $2,466.04 or one-person household with monthly income of $1,821.46

