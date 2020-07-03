• Defiance County
Cooling centers:
Since temperatures in northwest Ohio are expected to remain in the 90s for a while, various cooling centers are available. They include the Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.; Defiance splash pad, 2104 Power Dam Road, Defiance, Sunday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.;and Hicksville Pool, 598 N. Bryan St., Hicksville, Sunday-Sunday from noon-6 p.m.
