WAUSEON — Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 135 W. Elm St., will host its annual Cookie Walk Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
The event will feature a large selection of Christmas cookies and homemade treats created by the women of the church.
Attendees can pick a pre-priced tin to fill with personalized selections, and hot tea and coffee will be served. All proceeds from the Cookie Walk will benefit the Wauseon Food Pantry for Wauseon students.
Parking is located in the municipal lots across from, and behind the church building.
For more information, call 419-335-5571.
