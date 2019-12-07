• Williams County

Cookie swap:

The West Unity Branch Library will have a cookie swap from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14. Participants need to bring two and a half dozen cookies to swap. The half dozen will be used to taste, while the two dozen will be for sharing. Cookie makers are asked to bring a copy of their holiday cookie recipe as well.

While this is a free program, individuals are asked to register by Dec. 12 as it is limited to 20 participants. To register, call 833-633-READ, ext. 296. The West Unity Branch Library is located at 109 S. High St. in West Unity. 

