• Williams County
Cookie swap:
The West Unity Branch Library will have a cookie swap from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14. Participants need to bring two and a half dozen cookies to swap. The half dozen will be used to taste, while the two dozen will be for sharing. Cookie makers are asked to bring a copy of their holiday cookie recipe as well.
While this is a free program, individuals are asked to register by Dec. 12 as it is limited to 20 participants. To register, call 833-633-READ, ext. 296. The West Unity Branch Library is located at 109 S. High St. in West Unity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.