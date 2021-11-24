• Defiance County

Cookbook club:

The Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville will hold a winter cookbook club for adults on Jan. 4.

Visit the library in December and pick up a copy of the first book, "Cravings, Hungry for More" by Chrissy Teigen and prepare your favorite dish.

Come to the meeting on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. to try the dishes together. Since no kitchen is available at the library, prepare accordingly.

Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. will be the next meeting with a preparation from Ina Garten's "Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook".

No registration is required and all are welcome. More info call: 419-542-6200.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments