A Defiance man — under indictment for two sex-related offenses — has filed a civil lawsuit against local police.
George Mack, 31, 809 Deatrick St., who is being held at the Correctional Treatment Facility, Toledo, filed a “complaint for negligence” himself Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court against Detective (Dave) Richards, et al, Defiance Police Department.
Mack had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in October following an investigation that he solicited a female juvenile for sexual activity. He also allegedly failed to register his social media accounts with authorities as required by his sexual offender status from a previous conviction for importuning and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
In his complaint, Mack claims that on about Aug. 26 Richards “failed to provide” him “with anything to drink after the plaintiff requested for something to drink throughout the interrogation,” contending that he suffered “physically, mentally and emotionally,” and was hospitalized.
He also alleges that he was denied a request “to file an alleged complaint,” and asks for a judgment of $10,000.
Mack appeared before Judge Joseph Schmenk Wednesday morning in common pleas court for arraignment on charges of failure to register, a third-degree felony; and importuning, a fourth-degree felony.
He requested legal representation by an attorney from the Office of the Ohio Public Defender, and his arraignment was continued until 2 p.m. Dec. 2.
Mack was granted a personal-recognizance bond on the Defiance County cases, but was continuing to be held at the Correctional Treatment Facility, Toledo, on a post-release control violation from a previous felony conviction.
City Law Director Sean O’Donnell declined to comment on the suit.
