• Defiance County
English mixer:
Johnson Memorial Library and language teacher/ESL coordinator Joy Geiger will host a Conversational English Mixer for English-language learners on Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville. All adults wishing to practice their English-speaking skills in a friendly environment are welcome to attend. The mixer will take place in the community room, and no registration is required. Snacks will be provided by the Friends of Johnson Memorial Library.
For more information, contact the library at 419-542-6200.
