sk photo

This photo taken Tuesday afternoon shows the large amounts of concrete still remaining on the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township. Large amounts not visible in this photo also are in place to the north of this area. A Fort Jennings contractor has been hired to remove the concrete before March 2023.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance County officials have secured two contracts for the concrete removal phase of work at the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township, just outside the city limits.


Tags

Load comments