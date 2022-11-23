This photo taken Tuesday afternoon shows the large amounts of concrete still remaining on the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township. Large amounts not visible in this photo also are in place to the north of this area. A Fort Jennings contractor has been hired to remove the concrete before March 2023.
Defiance County officials have secured two contracts for the concrete removal phase of work at the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township, just outside the city limits.
The contracts are going to Fenson Contracting, Fort Jennings, for removal of the concrete ($329,550) and Buckeye Elm Contracting, Columbus, for related soil work ($73,166). The environmental firm Tetra Tech handled the contracts and related bid openings.
The former tool-making factory, located south of Hopkins Street, was abandoned some years ago, but only within the last couple have the buildings come down. With them gone, local officials have completed hazardous material remediation and are ready to remove the remaining concrete slabs that once formed building walls and floors.
According to Defiance County Commissioner David Kern — a member of the county land bank which owns the property — the work must be completed by March 2023.
Much of the concrete can be crushed onsite by the contractor, but officials aren’t sure whether they will use it to stone the lot, or whether they will plant grass there. Vast amounts of concrete remain, some of it going down into the ground as deep as 15 feet, according to Kern.
“We haven’t decided whether we are going to create a stone lot or if we’re just going to create a greenspace,” explained Kern. “Either way it will be marketed as an industrial commercial site. If we don’t know if there is going to be a buyer for a long time we might seed it and let grass grow, and it would be maintained.”
However, he said the county “would rather not seed it if we don’t have to. Most likely if someone comes in and wants that property they’re going to come in and tear out the sod anyway. We’ll decide that as it gets closer next spring.”
What is certain is that the county will try to market the property as an industrial site and hope for an end user. But before they can do that officially they must receive the all-clear for the property’s environmental condition from EPA.
Fenson Contracting is the same firm that is completing the new sidewalk on Defiance’s South Clinton Street.
“We can’t market it yet until we get a clean bill of health,” said Kern adding that this won’t stop anyone from choosing to “pursue purchasing that property anytime they want.”
