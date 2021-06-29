A southern Ohio contractor has returned to the former SK Hand Tool property to continue cleaning up the former factory site.
Defiance County’s land bank, which owns the property in Richland Township just outside the Defiance city limits, has been presiding over the site’s demolition and cleanup by Warrior Excavating. Land bank members discussed the matter during their monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Following an absence of several months, the contractor returned to the site last week, according to Commissioner Ryan Mack, a land bank member.
While Warrior has taken down most of the factory since it began working on the site in early 2020, the company is beginning to remove a shed, according to Mack.
“They were on the site by the (June) 21st,” explained Mack. “I talked to Mr. Phipps out there. He had moved some equipment on. I also got a message from him today that he has a crew that’s supposed to be working on that white building — it’s kind of a shed — getting that taken care of today. So they are in the process of working on some of that.”
Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which is assisting the land bank with environmental grant money and testing on the site, told the board Monday that Richland Township trustees have mowed the property.
The township suggested working with the county’s soil and water conservation office to spray the weeds because trustees don’t want to mow again, he told the board.
Miller said he would coordinate this with Warrior Excavating.
The land bank has agreed to turn over the SK property to Warrior once it is cleaned up to the county’s satisfaction.
Created in 2019, the land bank’s purpose is to acquire dilapidated properties or vacant lots and prepare them for redevelopment or resale.
In other business Monday, the land bank board:
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
• approved the May financial report showing an account balance of $107,983.86.
• discussed the purchase of signs denoting properties owned by the land bank. Besides owning the SK property, the land bank has been authorized by the board to acquire two vacant lots on Parkview Drive, south of Defiance, and a vacant lot on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue. The board is interested in several other properties as well.
