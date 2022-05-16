NAPOLEON — This year’s resurfacing program here went to a local company after complaints surfaced about the low bidder.
City council approved a motion during its meeting Monday night awarding a contract to Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, on a bid of $398,918.50 — rather than the low bidder, Henry W. Bergman, Genoa — to resurface and patch several streets.
Also Monday, council approved its three legislative items, including one concerning a proposal to tear down the town’s former school adjacent to Riverview Avenue (see related story this page).
City Engineer Chad Lulfs told council that Henry W. Bergman, Inc. was the low bidder on the annual resurfacing contract, but the company’s past did not inspire confidence.
Therefore, Lulfs recommended that the city go with Gerken Paving, perhaps the most utilized resurfacing contractor among local governments. The Napoleon company’s bid was approximately $10,000 higher than Henry W. Bergman.
However, Lulfs feared that the city might spend more than this by going with the Genoa contractor. His fears surfaced after checking into Bergman’s reputation with area local governments.
A number of negative comments were voiced, he indicated, a couple neutral remarks were made and only one positive received.
“I see a lot of potential issues,” said Lulfs. “I don’t think it’s worth the risk.”
The Gerken bid, he told council, he believes is “the best bid.”
Local governments are required to hire the “lowest and best bidder” where public contracts are concerned, so the price is not the only stipulation.
City Manager Joel Mazur said the city has budgeted $500,000 this year for resurfacing, so there’s room for additional work.
Lufls said he would make contact with Gerken Paving to discuss additional resurfacing under the contract. This would necessitate a change order in the future.
The city is planning to resurface on Westmoreland Avenue, Woodlawn Drive and Glenwood Avenue as well as patches on Bales Road, American Road and Independence Drive.
