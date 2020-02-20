Ayersville elementary students in Melissa Brown’s first-grade class recently transformed their classroom into an operating room to take part in contraction surgeries. During the event, nurse Traci Randall visited the class and brought along some supplies and information about surgeries before letting the students cut on some familiar words.
Contraction surgery
