A contract for the demolition of three downtown buildings on Clinton Street was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
Council also approved an ordinance expanding the downtown outdoor refreshment area (see related story) as well as a resolution naming a new city park along the Auglaize River in honor of historian Randy Buchman (see related story).
The ordinance concerning the downtown demo project concerns buildings at 106 Clinton St., 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St. All are located on the west side of Clinton Street, just south of the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River.
Federal and state Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money is the city’s primary funding source to remove the structures. FEMA money — along with a small amount of city funds — also was used to purchase the buildings from Mark Haver.
The ordinance allows a contract with the project’s low bidder: All Excavating & Demo, McComb, at $138,200, well under the engineer’s estimate of $280,973.
The cost includes the amount needed to build a new wall to support the outer wall of the Spanky’s Bar building at 120 Clinton St., which is attached to one of the structures coming down.
The six contractor bids on the project included alternates for the material to be used on the north wall of the Spanky’s building. According to Mayor Mike McCann, brick was chosen as the material to be used.
All Excavating & Demo’s price was so low that At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the bid Tuesday. He wanted to ensure that the wall that will be built for Spanky’s will hold up in the future.
But Mayor Mike McCann noted that the city has used All Excavating & Demo before, and its prices are usually low. He said officials also checked into references on the subcontractor who would handle the wall’s construction and “those checked out fine as well.”
“... We’ve had a lot of luck with All (Excavating & Demo) on the demolition side,” said McCann.
However, he conceded some uncertainty about how things will go when the outside wall of the building attached to Spanky’s is removed. Planning for this complicated the project.
“When we get to the Harper building (next to Spanky’s) and start to tear it ... we’ll all be holding our breath because we don’t know exactly what will happen,” said McCann, “but we’re hopeful it will go the way it’s supposed to go.”
According to the city’s engineer, Melinda Sprow, the contractor will have until Oct. 29 to complete the demolition project.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Other bidders were: Dore & Associates, Bay City, Mich., $232,300; R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $263,901; D & R Demolition Corp., Bowling Green, $265,900; Baumann Enterprises Inc., Garfield Heights, $295,780; and Dangler Excavating, Paulding, $303,868.
In a related matter Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of property at 122 Clinton St. and 606 First St. from Haver for $30,000.
These properties are located on the southwest corner of First and Clinton streets where several Blue Spruce trees grow and “Santa’s House” is set up during the winter.
The parcels also are located in the flood plain, according to the ordinance, and will be used to develop the riverfront area where the buildings are being taken down.
Defiance architect Jerry Overmier has composed some conceptual drawings for future development there.
A public restroom and pavilion are among the ideas, but no permanent occupied buildings can be constructed there because the land is in the floodplain.
