PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners awarded the construction contract for a skateboard park replacement project in Paulding during a recent meeting here.
The contract was awarded Monday to American Ramp Company, Joplin, Mo., which offered a bid of $98,578.96, just below the engineer's estimate ($99,578.96).
The related resolution which commissioners passed this week noted that $49,800 of the cost will be provided by a community development block grant (CDBG).
This amount — part of the village's regular CDBG "allocation" grant that is awarded by the state every two years — will be augmented by funds provided by the Village of Paulding.
The village's share in the construction cost — to be covered by the town's recreation fund — will be $48,778.96. The village also would be responsible for any cost overruns, if there are any.
The project will allow replacement of a skateboard facility in LaFountain Park on the village's eastside. The old skate park was removed recently due to liability concerns as it was deteriorating, according to Paulding Mayor Greg White.
"It was built with a lot of plywood, and over the years it started to rot, and give way and it was becoming unsafe," he told The Crescent-News, noting that the facility's designers are accomplished skateboarders. "And so the village decided to replace it. ... We're hoping it (the new facility) lasts longer."
He indicated that the new park may have more durable equipment.
White said the village's recreation board held a recent meeting to discuss the meeting, with four skateboarders in attendance to express concerns. However, he said they left pleased with what was planned.
Village officials hope the new facility will be completed in the summer.
The old skate park was built in the 2000s with the help of private fundraising efforts.
In another matter, commissioners approved two resolutions amending the 2021 county budget by adding $500.01 in appropriations.
