NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here awarded a contract for a major upgrade to the county's Developmental Disabilities (DD) board office during their Tuesday meeting.
The contract will go to Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon, on a bid of $1,101,600. The other bidder, R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, was more than 10% over the engineer's estimate, according to Interim DD Superintendent Amy Rohdy, and thus would have to be rejected.
She previously had told commissioners that her agency plans to add 10 offices and two storage areas to its location at 135 E. Maumee St. in Napoleon while renovating a multi-purpose room; repairing a sidewalk; and updating restrooms, lighting, flooring and security.
The DD board plans to use its $952,000 capital account to fund the project as well as a transfer of approximately $100,000 from the agency's general revenue fund.
Rohdy told commissioners that a groundbreaking for the improvements will be held on June 27 for a project that is expected to take eight to 12 months to complete.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• received Henry County Senior Services Director Penni Bostelman's monthly report. Among other things, she noted that the senior center will hold a health fair next week with more than 100 tickets already given out.
• met with Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services. She reported that 33 children were in custody (due to neglect and other cases), which is an increase from the more typical mid- or lower 20s. This compares to 23 in Defiance County, 13 in Williams County, 12 in Paulding County and eight in Fulton County, according to Jones.
• met in executive sessions to discuss pending litigation, the hiring of a public employee and compensation of an employee.
• viewed a county-owned house on East Riverview Avenue in Napoleon. The county is considering selling the property.
• passed a resolution approving wages and rates for the county's 2022 ditch maintenance program.
