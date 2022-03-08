NAPOLEON — This community’s July 4 fireworks display received a boost with approval of a related contract by city council Monday night.
Council also received some disappointing news about a property purchase it approved with the Cultural Center of Henry County for the former Loose Field (see related story on page A1).
Council’s action Tuesday allows a contract with the company Pyrotecnico to provide the annual fireworks display at Glenwood Park. The cost is $28,175.
City Manager Joel Mazur said this cost has risen in recent years, going from $22,500 a few years to $24,500 recently and now the higher amount.
“We budgeted $30,000 to try to balance out inflation and what we suspect could happen,” said Mazur.
During an interview Monday evening, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said the city “is very happy with the service our long-term provider has given us,” adding that officials are looking for “another great show.”
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance amending “parking time limits” on certain city streets. This includes changes to angle and parallel parking on Front Street.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing the city to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s cooperative purchasing program for its street cracksealing contract.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances. This legislation reflects recent changes to state and local laws, and is undertaken twice a year, according to Mazur. The ordinance will return to council for a third and final reading on March 21.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draft legislation allowing new fire/EMS contracts with Freedom, Harrison Township and Napoleon townships as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and the Village of Florida. The city’s fire and EMS department provides services to these entities.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation setting rates for the municipal golf course’s simulator located in the new clubhouse there. The simulator is available November through March and provides simulated exposure to numerous golf courses in the county.
• heard Maassel compliment Napoleon City Schools’ athletic teams and athletes for recent successes. He also noted that a charity basketball game last week between the city police and firefighters generated $2,000 for a good cause.
• discussed the needs for appointments to the city’s housing council. These will be made during an upcoming council meeting.
• passed a motion allowing the purchase of an 82-inch lawn mower for the municipal golf course through Sourcewell. The cost is approximately $34,000.
• discussed the need for appointments to the city's housing council.
• heard Councilman Ken Haase thank the city street department for keeping up with the town’s potholes.
