PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here approved a contract for the proposed Grover Hill community center project during a recent meeting.
A related resolution authorizes a contract with R.G. Zachrich, Inc., Defiance, to turn the former Lions Club building in Grover Hill into a community center.
R.G. Zachrich had offered the only bid ($430,755) on the project last month. This was over the engineer's estimate ($420,149), but within acceptable means.
Commissioners also passed a resolution approving a change order with R.G. Zachrich reducing the project cost by $5,349.59 for a sales tax deduction. This leaves the final contract cost at $425,405.41.
The project will rely on community development block grant funding through the state.
In another matter, commissioners received a general overview of the PC Workshop — which serves six areas counties (Paulding, Defiance, Putnam, Henry, Williams and Van Wert) — from its executive director, Megan Sierra, and DD Board President Patric Dunham.
Some 65 clients utilize the service and earn minimum wage while 12 clients who cannot work receive adult day services, according to their presentation.
County funds from the various jurisdictions that utilize PC Workshop support the nonprofit organization's clients. Salaries are funded by business contracts, Ohio Medicaid and donations, according to commissioners' meeting minutes.
Sierra and Dunham told commissioners they would like to participate in an open house planned for the renovated county offices in the McDonald Pike building. This is planned sometime in October.
Commissioners have moved their offices from the county courthouse in downtown Paulding to this building.
In other business, commissioners:
• received Sheriff Jason Landers' monthly report on the Paulding County Jail. The facility housed 56 inmates during August — 42 males and 14 females. They served 587 days for an average daily total of 19. For the month, the jail served 1,589 meals to inmates.
• approved six separate resolutions supplementing, amending or modifying the 2022 county budget with $351,151.73. This includes $159,735.46 for infrastructure projects as well as $102,700 for commissioners miscellaneous/bonus fund. A resolution also was approved creating a new expense line item for the latter expense.
• scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 to consider a property owner's petition to allow the annexation of 73.56 acres in Blue Creek Township into Haviland.
• received a monthly update from Tim Copsey and Kristen Schilt of the county's economic development office.
• passed a resolution approving a bid of $51,578.04 from SPF Partnership, Woodburn, Ind., to rent 233.1 acres of farmland each year at the Jacob Farm Children's Home north of Paulding.
• held the first of two public hearings on the FEMA-required flood plain management plan. The second hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the county commissioners office, 451 McDonald Pike, Paulding.
• reviewed samples for the courthouse window upgrade with Sheriff Landers and the project architect, Jerry Overmier.
• received the county board of elections office's 2023 budget request and also met with officials in executive session to discuss appointment of an official.
• met with Marsha Yeutter to sign an application for an Older Americans Act grant.
• passed a resolution approving the sale of a 2005 enclosed trailer to the Paulding County Firefighter Association for $1.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met in executive session with Sheriff Landers.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for updates.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
