CONTINENTAL — Continental village leaders learned at a recent meeting of Village Council that a waterline improvement project is still in the running for House Bill 168 grant funding.

The Putnam County Engineer priority ranking committee met in August to rank the 14 projects that have been submitted. Only 10 can be submitted and the village’s First Street waterline improvement was ranked number 5 and will continue to the next stage of review and ranking. 

In other business, council heard a request for reimbursement for repairs of water and sewer lines from a resident on Forrest Street. In January of 2020, the resident called AEP to bury her electrical line. AEP hired an outside contractor, Asplundh, to do the work. In the process, the resident’s water & sewer lines were cut on her side of the meter. Village workers reportedly made a temporary fix in an effort to stop a water leak, even though the village is not responsible for the homeowner’s side of the meter. The contractor was informed that the fix was temporary until it could be fixed correctly, but reportedly did not tell the homeowner and covered the repair up with dirt. The resident is requesting a partial reimbursement for the repairs that needed to be done 17 months later.

 Council did go into executive discussion for possible litigation with no action taken when back in open session. Council decided to table the issue until more information is gathered from village workers.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments