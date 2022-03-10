CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council members learned at their Tuesday meeting that the new water tower is now on line.
The bacteria testing came back negative for any contaminates and the pressure testing was good. The old tower is being drained down slowly because of the weather fluctuations and to maintain water pressure in the system. Caldwell Tank is preparing for the demolition of the old tower.
The work has begun on greensand filter three.
Mayor Matt Miller received an email from Brightnet concerning an upgrade and a move to the new water tower. They would like to install equipment to be able to offer 50M service but they want at least a 5-year contract with exclusivity on the water tower. They are also in contact with a phone company about installing fiber optic within the village. Representatives of Brightnet want to meet with the mayor for further discussion.
Fiscal officer Susan Darby took paperwork to the county engineer’s office to vacate an alley and found that the survey that was completed prior to the request to vacate needs additional information. The property owner has been notified and is working with the surveyor.
In the review board update, council learned that the letters that were reviewed at the last meeting were sent by certified mail to the owners of three properties. The Village had not received the return cards as of the meeting date. If they do not sign for the letters, the postal service will return them to the Village. Council would like Police Chief Arnie Hardy to hand deliver the letters this week.
Council reviewed the property on Fourth Street and would still like the area graded to fill in the vacant crawl space.
Village solicitor Scott Welch has reviewed and finalized the salt contract with the trailer court. The contract needs to be signed before any salt will be spread within the trailer court.
In the discussion on the future use of the old sewer plant, council has learned that there is an easement through the property dated from the 1950’s. The easement allows the farmer to access his land behind the sewer plant. The mayor will met with the farmer, and Welch has reviewed the property deed to see what is involved. Discussion on possible alternatives is ongoing, while the baseball/softball association continues to work on funding possibilities.
Council approved a building permit for a resident on Sixth Street for work to include siding, doors and porch remodel.
Miller asked council if they want to hire a high school student as a part-time seasonal helper for the summer. Council agreed that more help is needed.
