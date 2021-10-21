CONTINENTAL — This town's voters are deciding three property tax renewal levies this fall.
Meanwhile, a majority of village council seats in this community of about 1,100 people are on the ballot as well, but none are contested (see below).
The three renewal levies help fund a variety of village functions.
The levies are:
• a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for current expenses. The levy generates about $23,325 per year to support a variety of general fund expenditures, according to Continental Mayor Matt Miller. The levy was renewed by village voters in 2016 with 58.6% support.
• a 2-mill, five-year levy for police protection. The levy brings in approximately $31,000 annually to support the town's police department which has an annual budget in the $90,000-$100,000 range, he explained. The town has a police chief (Arnie Hardy) and four or five part-time police officers. The levy was renewed in 2016 as a replacement — allowing it to collect on updated tax valuation rates — with 67% support.
• a 2-mill, five-year levy for street maintenance and construction. Like the police levy, this one also generates about $31,000 per year, according to Miller. The levy was first approved in 2016 with 58.4% support.
"The three levies — like any levy — are crucial to the village's day-to-day operations," said Miller.
For example, he noted that streets are one topic that voters readily discuss and want to see maintained and/or improved.
"When you talk to people out there, the one thing you hear about always is streets," said Miller. "It's one of the first three things out of somebody's mouth, when you ask, 'hey what can we be better at?' We just ask the community to continue to support these levies. We think we can put them to good use in the municipality in the next few years."
Village voters also will see a council race on their ballots, but there is no opposition for the four candidates — all incumbents — seeking the four open seats. They are Thomas Armey, Jordan Streicher, Daniel Sullivan and Michael Varner.
Council's remaining two seats — held by Todd Bartley and Roxie Knipp — will be on the ballot in November 2023 election along with the mayor's seat.
While Continental will be able to fill its slate of open seats in this election, Miller commented that "we're always looking for additional volunteers" for community projects and functions.
"There's always a need for that in the workforce," he added.
