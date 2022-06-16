This above photo shows a tree down across Continental’s Fifth Street with power lines tangled in the branches. The tree was blow over during Monday’s storms. The tree missed the mailbox and a parked vehicle on the other side of it.
CONTINENTAL — This village discussed storm damage and replacing ordinances during its first meeting of the month Tuesday.
Mayor Matt Miller noted that Fifth Street was closed following Monday’s storm due to a downed tree. The tree which knocked down power lines narrowly avoided hitting a parked vehicle and a mailbox which was left standing.
The village was waiting Tuesday for AEP to remove the downed lines from the remains of the tree before the trunk could be cleared.
Miller said Tuesday there were two houses in the area of the downed lines without power while barricades were blocking the road from access to vehicles until it could be cleared. The storm also damaged a lightpole which will be replaced with an extra that was in storage.
Also on Tuesday, council held first readings on replacing two ordinances.
The first is for junk vehicles which will be changed to stipulate that all vehicles must be registered and that failure to do so will be a minor misdemeanor offense with a fine up to $150.
The other ordinance that would be replaced is for grass nuisance. The penalty for those who do not sweep their grass clippings off public streets and sidewalks will now be a minor misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $150 for the property owner.
In other business:
• council approved ending its uniform contract with Miller Textile and replacing it with a reimbursement of up to $300 a year for village employees.
• council approved putting in an additional order for a RICOH copy machine with the village taking whichever machine comes in first. Council already had approved a new copy machine in December, but due to supply-chain issues the equipment had still not come in. The company offered the option of getting a different model than the one originally ordered that will be deliver faster.
• council noted that its July meetings have been combined to a single session that will take place on July 19. A budget meeting will take place before the regular council session.
