• Putnam County
Zoom conferencing:
The Continental Local Board of Education will be holding its meeting on Tuesday via Zoom conferencing at 7 p.m. The link for the Zoom meeting will be available on the district's website at www.continentalpirates.org. Officials noted that there will be no public comments at this board meeting pursuant to House Bill 197.
