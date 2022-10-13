CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening and discussed water infrastructure.
Mayor Mathew Miller updated council on the water sample testing that took place over the summer. In June, Miller said, several water samples were taken and sent for testing with the results coming back recently.
Copper and lead levels as well as nitrates were all fine, said Miller who also noted that iron and manganese levels have been reduced back within compliance levels under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.
Miller gave a brief history of the iron and manganese levels, stating that before the new water tower project and the refurbishing of the green sand filters, these mineral levels were considered to be high by EPA.
Miller noted that now these mineral levels have dropped back to compliant levels and that the village recently received a letter stating this from EPA.
In other water-related business, Miller noted that infrastructure has been affected since the weather has turned colder with a dip below freezing. Three leaks were discovered in water lines and will be fixed by next week, he said.
It was also stated during the meeting that new water meter installations are going well with only 41 meters left to go.
There was a brief discussion regarding the village possibly looking into getting an online bill-paying service. This would allow the account holder to log into an account online and pay the bill directly while also leaving the option to continue sending in checks or bringing in cash payments.
Nothing was decided Tuesday, and general comments from council indicated an interest in adding an additional service for customers.
On another topic, the village’s fiscal officer, Susan Darby, stated that Continental has received $460.32 in additional funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
She noted that the monies originally available in that fund had been applied for by the village, but that not every entity that could apply had. This left funds in the American Rescue Plan account that had not been claimed.
These unclaimed funds were then divided among all those townships that had applied for funding from ARPA, with Continental receiving $460.32.
Darby asked council to make a motion to increase the ARPA fund by $460.32 and to add $15,000 for the fire department because contracts were higher than estimated.
Council approved a single motion after voting to combine two related motions into one.
In other business:
• the village received a mulch shipment to the park and is inviting volunteers to help spread it at 4 p.m. today. Councilman Tom Army noted that if there is any left over the mulch should be spread around the swingset area as well.
• Miller noted that Trick or Treat will be held on Oct. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. with a costume contest beginning at 7 p.m.
• council entered executive session to discuss pending litigation with no action taken.
• the concrete at the village concrete dump was taken away recently and is still accepting new concrete as well as branches or brush.
