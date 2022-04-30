CONTINENTAL — The demolition of this village’s old water tower began Tuesday after being postponed from its original date due to bad weather.
The demo started before 9 a.m. by All Industrial Services of Youngstown and will continued through the remainder of the week with the removal of the foundation going into next week.
The old water tower stands behind the fire and EMS building and close to the railroad tracks that run through downtown.
Due to its location the old tower is being taken down in sections with a crane.
The cost of taking down the water tower is around $50,000 with the bid from the company being put in about two years ago, Mayor Matt Miller noted, while the new water tower is costing “a little under $1.2 million.”
The new tower holds 150,000 gallon of water, an increase of 50,000 over the old tower.
The decision to take down the old water tower and build a new one in part was due to the age of the old water tower. Originally having been built sometime in the mid 1930s the old water tower has been in constant use for almost 90 years, according to village officials.
After higher levels of trihalomethanes (THMs) were detected in the water, a decision was made to build a new tower. It will have a mixing system and aerator in it.
“Those two components of the tower help circulate the water which helps minimize THMs.” Miller explained.
In addition, the village also is flushing its fire hydrants twice a year which also helps combat THMs.
The new tower is almost completely online and should be fully online soon, according to village officials.
