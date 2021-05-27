CONTINENTAL — During its recent board meeting, the Continental Board of Education approved several legislative items while also congratulating several students on a recent first-place finish.
During his presentation to the board, high school principal Tim Eding shared the recent success of the Pirates’ robotics team.
The team recently competed in the National Robotics Challenge held in Marion. The school’s Search & Rescue Robot claimed first place while the team’s Sumo-bot finished as runner-up at the event.
The first-place Search & Rescure team consisted of: Madelyn Potts, Westin Okuley, Rhenn Armey, Madison Burkhart, Isaac Gibbs, Kurtis Bauer, and Shelby Collier. The Sumo-bot team was comprised of Jaeger Schwab and Connor Maag. Both teams were coached by Nathan Schmidt.
In other business, the board:
• learned that the elementary school raised over $1300 during their dime war. All proceeds will be donated to cancer research.
• heard about a successful Make a Difference Day (formally Relay for Life/Field Day). The Parents of Pirates group provided inflatables, games, cotton candy, and a dunk tank. The elementary staff and students are grateful for the POP organization. Mrs. Kelli Roney and her committee provided activities (face painting, tattoos, nail painting, kickball, etc.) All proceeds will be donated to cancer research.
• learned that elementary class lists are finished for the 2021-22 school year. Students met their teachers on Wednesday and the school held its academic ceremony as well on Wednesday. The board also congratulated Grant Clementz for receiving all A’s for his elementary career.
• learned that Sarah Baughman was asked to be a presenter for the Ohio Google Summit Conference. With feedback from others, she created a presentation called Google Through the Grades. Casey Homier helped with the pre-recorded session. Teachers will have access to the Google Summit presentations in June. Baughman was commended by the board for her willingness to share her knowledge of technology with others.
• heard that on May 7, all elementary students participated in a Career Day organized by Erin Schmidt. Twenty-four adults, most from the Continental community shared their professions with the students. Grades 4-6 were split into groups of 5-6 students and they rotated around the cafeteria and learned about 12 careers. The board thanked Schmidt for organizing the event as well as the community members for sharing their knowledge with our students.
• heard about a successful “Safety Day” that was held on May 21. Right to Read Week was also held in May.
• learned the elementary school received $1000 from Marathon. Officials thanked Diana Taylor for her assistance with this donation.
• learned that Brian Stegbauer power mechanics class worked on 22 different mowers/machines from community members and they estimate that they were able to save members of the community approximately $2300 in maintenance and repair costs, all while providing the students with valuable hands-on, real-world experience. Eding and the board thanked Stegbauer and his students Drew Crossgrove, Dylan Kern, and Rocky Lacock for their service to the community.
• learned the Vantage Seniors Awards program was held at Van Wert High School last Tuesday night with Bryce Recker chosen to give the “Senior Speech” to his classmates and their families.
• heard this year’s senior class earned more than $886,000 in scholarships, grants, and aid to further their education.
• approved the five-year forecast.
• approved the athletic training agreement with P.T. Services Rehabilitation, Inc.
• approved the physical therapy agreement with P.T. Services Rehabilitation, Inc.
• OK’d membership to Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2021-22 school year.
• approved the following donations: $100.00 from Cloverdale C.L. of C. for teacher/student supplies; $249.10 from employees Danny Kissell, Brock Homier, Allison Schmidt, Ben Warnecke, Pam Relue, Deb McIntyre, Theresa Matson, Tracy Potts, and Mindi Bradford to the Continental School Scholarship Fund in lieu of service pins; $500.00 from Summer Baseball and Softball Program to the Athletic Department; $500.00 from Joseph Sabo for the Bev Sabo Scholarship; $100.00 from the American Legion Post 541 to the Class of 2022; $1,000.00 from the Blackbaud Giving Fund on behalf of Marathon Petroleum Company and its donors to the Elementary Principals Fund.
• approved a $300 stipend to in-house substitute bus drivers and thanked them for their assistance throughout the past school year.
• approved summer professional development for teachers at $25.00/hour, as approved by the superintendent.
• gave approval for Social Studies curriculum.
• accepted the resignation of Colleen Siefker, Family & Consumer Science teacher, effective June 4. The board thanked Siefker for her service to the students and community of the Continental School District.
• employed Andrew Madley as a Spanish teacher for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification and satisfactory FBI/BCI background checks and issue him a one-year limited contract at Step 0BA-150, effective August 19.
• employed Kathryn Meyer as a Family & Consumer Science teacher for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification and satisfactory FBI/BCI background checks and issue her a one-year limited contract at Step 2BA (pending verification), effective August 19.
• approved a one-year contract for Technology Coordinator Keith Schnipke, effective July 1.
• non-renewed a list of supplemental contracts.
• approved the following supplemental contracts, pending certification and satisfactory FBI/BCI background checks, if applicable, for the 2021-22 school year. These contracts will be voided if the sport or activity is unable to take place: Allison Schmidt, Co-Varsity Volleyball (60%), Sydney Eickholt, Co-Varsity Volleyball (40%), Sydney Eickholt, Co-JV Volleyball (60%), Erin Schmidt, Co-JV Volleyball (40%), Tia Vogt, 8th Grade Volleyball, Jessica Stauffer, 7th Grade Volleyball, Leva Aguirre, Assistant Girls Soccer.
• approved Brooke Bradford as an assistant volleyball volunteer.
• approved maternity leave to Amanda Gray, grade-three teacher. Anticipated ten-week leave will begin approximately August 30.
• approved maternity leave to Kelly Van Ham, Kinderstart teacher. Leave will begin on Aug 19 with an anticipated return date of September 23.
• approved summer hours for 12-month employees.
