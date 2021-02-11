CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education handled several pieces of business, while also accepting a donation from a Holocaust survivor.
During the meeting, the board accepted the donation of 35 copies of the book “Shores Beyond Shores: From Holocaust To Hope, My True Story,” written by Holocaust survivor Irene Butter.
Butter was born in Berlin in 1930 and “grew up a Jewish child in Nazi-occupied Europe.” At the age of 6, Butter’s family moved to the Netherlands and they resided there when the Germans invaded in 1940.
In 1943, Butter and her immediate family were sent to the theater in Amsterdam for holding before being moved to a transit camp. Eventually, Butter and her family moved to the United States.
Her time in these camps was the inspiration for her book and her life’s work of public speaking.
Thanks to the efforts of high school English teacher Emily Fuller, Butter spoke to Continental students in 2018.
Recently Butter, who turned 90 in December, decided to donate 35 copies of her book for use in a classroom/media/library setting. Butter selected Continental High School as the recipient.
“We couldn’t be more honored to accept this heartfelt donation,” the board said in a press release.
In other business, the board:
• learned that Putnam County teachers will be receiving their first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.
• heard a financial report from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• accepted donations of $1,000 from Michael Walls to the Walls Scholarship fund and $500 from the Parents of Pirates Organization for Drug Free T-shirts to K-6 students.
• approved appropriations changes and amended the certificate of estimated resources.
• held a third and final reading on NEOLA policies and approved the updated policies.
• held a first reading on NEOLA policies.
• accepted the quote from K&L Ready Mix for July 2021 parking lot concrete.
• accepted a quote from Schnipke Excavating and Concrete Contracting Co. for labor to remove blacktop, prep concrete and finish concrete.
• approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
• approved a partnership with Owens Community College for the College Credit Plus Program.
• employed Bob Quigley on an “as needed basis” as a seasonal groundskeeper.
• approved eight hours of weekly after-school intervention for students in grades 1-6.
• approved maternity leave for Emily Fuller.
• hired Tim Fuller (varsity girls track), Andrew Madley (junior high girls track) and Brian Badenhop (junior high boys track) to supplemental contracts.
• learned that elementary students will be participating in Random Acts of Kindness activities next week.
• approved five dock days for Kelli Roney.
• heard that students received their #bethegoodinpc T-shirts. The shirts were provided by Putnam County Common Pleas Court, the Putnam County Juvenile Court and the Putnam County ADAMhs Board, as well as local contributions from the Parents of Pirates group and Continental Local Schools. The county-wide program is intended to encourage Putnam County students to “be the good” in Putnam County.
• learned that kindergarten registrations are currently being accepted for next year and that there have been 39 students who have completed forms.
• The Continental Pirate Club afterschool program will begin on Tuesday and held every Tuesday and Thursday until March 25.
• discussed a Wellness Week Campaign to promote positive mental health messages, as well as to introduce coping skills to students. The committee has planned a theme for each day of the week and there is an optional activity that goes with each day that has students practicing different coping skills. Continental elementary students will participate in various activities the week of March 15.
• heard midterms will be Feb. 12.
• reminded the public of no school on Monday for Presidents Day.
• reminded the public of spring pictures that will be held March 12.
