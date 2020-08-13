CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Continental Local Board of Education made final decisions on the district’s plan to reopen, along with several other legislative items.
The board, along with superintendent Danny Kissell, held a healthy discussion Tuesday regarding the district’s busing policy as it enters the 2020-21 school year.
For several months, the district has been deciding on what action to take in regards to social distancing as it pertains to its students when they are coming to and going home from school.
Kissell, who is also the district’s transportation supervisor, presented a board-requested plan that would eliminate one of the district’s five bus routes. The plan also would get rid of bus service to students that live within a one-mile radius of school building and keep the numbers of riders to the state requested maximum of 48.
The proposal, however, met with stiff opposition from the board who was united on the front of student safety.
“I know at our last meeting we talked about going from 72 people on a bus to 48 per (state) recommendations,” explained board president Dean Bidlack. “But I just don’t know how we can justify to our community that we’re going to go from five buses down to four and then do this (make students who live within one mile of the school walk or find their own transportation). We’re talking about having more people (than recommended) on the bus, but it’s for not even 10 minutes.
“We’ve talked about how important school transportation is,” added Bidlack. “Because parents are still at work and they’ll have a hard time getting their children picked up or taken to day care (without school transportation).”
Board member Heitzman agreed and added: “My concern is the little kids. My biggest concern is there are some that have no other means to get to school and I don’t want our kids walking down Ohio 634 and having to cross that to get to school ... I’m not sending my kindergartner or first-grader to walk home or to the babysitter with limited sidewalks, limited crosswalks, with distracted drivers going down the street before and after school.”
Fellow board members Ron Bradford, Brian Donaldson and Robin Etter added similar sentiment and eventually voted to keep the district’s five bus routes intact with all of the district’s students having the option to ride the bus.
Kissell agreed with the board’s recommendation.
“I see it as a risk/reward,” said Kissell. “If the only reason we’re not putting the kids on the bus is the risk of catching something from someone that they’ve been around all day anyways, and we’re only talking a few minutes, then I’d say we have more reward in busing everyone and less risk of an accident than we would if they walked to school.”
Kissell also added that while the number of riders is more than “recommended” by state and local health officials, parents still have the option to not use the school busing by providing their children’s own transportation.
In other business, the board:
• approved the district’s reopening plan. The plan in full will be printed in the weekend edition of The Crescent-News and also can be found on the district webpage. Information on the reopening plan also has been mailed to parents.
• approved the district’s remote learning plan if needed for the 2020-21 school year.
• heard a financial report from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• approved a three-year contract for Adams, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 21, 2024.
• learned from Kissell that the purchase of a new bus is currently on hold.
• okayed entering into an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and the Juvenile residential Center of Northwest Ohio. Costs are $75 per student/per day for students assigned to the JDC; $80 per student/per day for students assigned to long-term care at JRC.
• approved a list of appropriation increases and amended the certificate of estimated resources.
• approved a transfer of $10,201.51 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• resolved, effective Aug. 11, that the board will engage the law firms of Brennan Manna and Diamond and Ennis Britton to file a proof of claim on behalf of the district in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy in the U.s. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.
• held the first reading of several NEOLA policies.
• had the first reading/adoption on special NEOLA policies.
• noted that the first day for students will be Aug. 26.
• approved the Putnam County substitute teacher list as provided by the Putnam County ESC.
• accepted the retirement resignation of sixth-grade teacher Marilyn Bohrer-Dunham, effective Aug. 7.
