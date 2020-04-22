CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education lauded teachers, students, staff and parents for all of their efforts in giving the district’s children a continuing education during the coronavirus pandemic.
“During these unprecedented times, Continental Schools and its employees, students and community have stepped up to the challenges before us,” said board president Dean Bidlack on behalf of the board. “I wanted to take this time to thank them publicly and acknowledge the efforts taken by all.”
Junior high/high school principal Tim Eding added how the community has come together during a trying time.
“I’d like to emphasize how great it’s been to work with everybody,” said Eding. “I know this has pushed people’s limits and put a lot of people outside of their comfort zones, but everyone is handling it well. Everyone from teachers, students, parents, administrators and secretaries.”
“I’d really like to give a shoutout to the staff, (principals) and teachers,” added superintendent Danny Kissell. “They’re working hard. And we greatly appreciate all the work that our custodians have also been doing they’ve got the buildings looking nice and they’ve about finished painting the gymnasium, so I thank them all for their hard work.”
In other business, the board:
• approved a resolution for the continued operation of schools during the executive order 2020-10D, the Ohio Department of Health Director’s order regarding the closure of all district K-12 schools in the state of Ohio and the passage of amended substitute HB 197 signed by Gov. Mike Dewine on March 27. The board pulled section five of the resolution to further discuss the potential payment of the district’s spring sports coaches for the 2020 season.
• approved an appropriation increase of $1,800 to fund 451 data communications.
• approved the transfer of funds of $65,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund and $85,000 from the general fund to the maintenance fund.
• held a first reading on a list of NEOLA policies.
• approved a list of 30 seniors for graduation. Graduation is tentatively scheduled for May 24, with three alternatives for possible changes to the graduation date. Two options are to postpone to a Sunday in June, and a virtual graduation where officials could record graduation and put together a video where it looks like everyone is together. The district is also looking at sending out a survey for students to get input from students about the decision.
• learned through the junior high/high school report that seventh- and eighth-graders have been given assignments on a weekly basis; midterms will be run sometime within the next week.
• learned two high school teachers have been approved by Rhodes College to teach College Credit Plus courses next school year; that teachers have been having virtual office hours for a couple hours each week to help students with assignments to just to check in and talk with students.
• heard an elementary school report and learned that meals to 80 students were delivered last week in the Packs for Pirates program. Each student that received a pack of about 10 days worth of food with a variety of options. The district’s cafeteria food supply also was used in the effort.
• learned the district is still working on kindergarten screenings. Principal Tracy Potts expressed her worry about students not being able to get screened and signed up for the kinderstart program.
• heard a report about Vantage Career Center. It learned that the school has nine programs at full capacity, with nearly 500 students expected at the school next year.
• heard an updated financial report.
• earned that the district received one unemployment claim.
• learned that district bus drivers cleaned out buses and will do so one more time to be ready for summer inspection on July 2. Kissell added that the district will be looking to sell two buses, which will be replaced by one new bus. The district has received $38,000 from the state for purchase of the new bus. The total cost of the new bus will be $95,000.
• approved the exchange of services partnership agreement with the Ohio State University at Lima for student educator field placement.
• approved certified teaching contracts for Kelly Van Ham (one year), Jessica Swonger (two years), Brock Homier (two years), Ashley See (two-year renewal), Ben Warnecke (two-year renewal), Colleen Siefker (three years), Erin Schmidt (two years), Allison Schmidt (two-year renewal).
• approved non-certified contracts for: Nathan Hinkle (part-time custodian, two years), Tia Vogt (part-time aide, two years), Jeff Prowant (part-time cook, continuing).
• approved the following supplemental contracts, noting that all contracts will be voided if the sport or activity is unable to take place: Allison Schmidt (varsity volleyball), Toby Bidlack (varsity girls soccer), Amanda Heil (play co-director), Breanne Eickholt (play co-director), Dan Swonger (play assistant director), Jeff Prowant (fall concessions), Dan Swonger (competition summer band), Ashley See (competition color guard), Sydney Eickholt (reserve volleyball), Tia Vogt (eighth-grade volleyball), Emily Fuller (assistant girls soccer), Brian Stegbauer (varsity boys soccer), Trevor Williamson (JV boys soccer), Taylor Ordway (high school cheerleading), Sydney Eickholt (co-junior high cheerleading), Breanne Eickholt (co-junior high cheerleading), K.C. Knowles (varsity girls basketball), Leva Aguirre (assistant girls basketball), Sarah Niese (eighth-grade girls basketball), Daniel Swonger (pep band), Brian Badenhop (winter concessions/ordering/scheduling).
• scheduled the next regular board meeting for May 19 at 7 p.m. in the administrative office. If unable to meet in person officials will again hold the meeting via Zoom.
