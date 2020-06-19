CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, the Continental Local Board of Education gave its approval to several agenda items, while also hearing a report on the state of the district’s cafeteria services.
Cafeteria manager Sarah Goedde gave her yearly report to the board, and with it, officials are hoping that continued changes will move the district’s food services into the black.
Over the past several years, the district has undertaken several steps with its cafeteria services to save taxpayers money. And in the 2020-21 school year more changes are on the horizon at the high school level.
“We did an in-house evaluation on how much we were spending on food and how much was actually being eaten and how much was wasted,” explained superintendent Danny Kissell. “We found out that we were making way more food than was being consumed and now we’re looking to scale that back and make some changes.”
According to the state, cafeteria services need to be operated as its own entity and operate in the black, otherwise changes must be made to be compliant with that law.
“They’re supposed to be their own business, in a sense,” said Kissell. “And if they’re not in the black, the district is supposed to raise prices and/or make adjustments to the service until it is (in the black).
“We didn’t want to jack up the prices on the community,” added Kissell about the district’s approach. “So over the past couple of years we’ve been finding other ways to save money other than raising prices.”
Kissell noted that the district has made the move to eliminate plastic and paperware and return to the days of washable trays and silverware. The district also has updated cafeteria equipment during the past couple of years. Both are moves that should bring about dividends.
“With those moves, we’ve seen a huge savings in cost just at the elementary school level,” noted Kissell. “We saw a significant savings two years ago and we spent that money by putting it back into the cafeteria to update equipment. Now, that we’re done updating, we’re really hoping to see huge savings again.
“Sarah Goedde has really been doing a great job,” lauded Kissell. “We’re a service industry and in a great community like Continental we’ve been working hard to not just raise the prices on people, instead we’re trying to find other ways to save money.”
The board approved to keep lunch prices for the upcoming year the same, while also re-enrolling in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.
In a separate discussion, the board began talks on how to approach the end of the district’s bond issue and maintenance levy on its elementary building.
The bond issue and levy end in 2020, with the district collecting monies through 2021. When the district built the elementary building, the state mandated that the new bond issue must be accompanied by a maintenance levy to ensure upkeep of the new facility.
Continental’s levy brought in $27,000 annually for upkeep. Now, after 2021, district officials must decide what course of action to take.
“At this point it’s all just a conversation,” explained Kissell. “We’re just getting the paperwork together to send to the auditor to see what the numbers would look like and we haven’t made a decision yet as to whether or not we’re going to go to the voters with a new levy or not.”
Kissell explained that if a levy were to be placed on the ballot in November it must be called “new” money, when in reality the levy would just replace the current maintenance levy. Kissell and the board, however, aren’t sure if putting a levy back on the ballot this fall is the right move at this time.
“We like to say we’re paying off the mortgage,” said Kissell. “And now we’re just having conversation about if we just let it (the levy) fall off or if we try to replace it. We’re concerned that if we ask for another levy now we might need money again in the near future, so we’re just looking at all of the options.”
As a result, the board passed a resolution “submit the question of levying an additional tax.”
No decision has been made on placing a levy on the ballot.
In other business the board:
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• accepted a $100 donation from the CEA to the Continental Community Scholarship Fund and a $200 donation from the CEA to the flower fund.
• approved appropriation changes.
• held a third and final reading on NEOLA policies.
• congratulated Sarah Steffan-Baughman for receiving $500 for participating in the AEP Teacher Vision Grant.
• approved elementary and junior/senior high school student handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved elementary workbook fees ($40).
• approved middle school and high school workbook/lab fees for the 2020-21 school year.
• gave approval of notifying the Ohio Department of Education of the district’s intent to use a blended learning model.
• approved Continental High School local graduation seals.
• hired PT Services Rehabilitation Inc. for athletic training.
• congratulated and thanked the following staff members, who were recognized on May 22 for their service to the district: Brian Badenhop, Emily Fuller, Taylor Geckle, Amanda Gray, Casey Homier, Keith Schnipke, Damon Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Danielle Stallkamp and Dan Swonger for five years of service; Cathy Ohms for 10 years of service; Sarah Baughman and Chris Murphy for 15 years of service; Bill Bany for 20 years of service; Terri Schlegel, Pam Retcher and Etta Worline for 25 years of services; Darlene Griffith for 35 years of service; Vicki Wagner, retirement; Keith Schnipke for perfect attendance and Vicki Wagner for the Starfish Award.
• re-assigned Steffan-Baughman from elementary library media specialist to grade 5.
• accepted the resignation of Spanish teacher Ashley See.
• hired Sharon Siebeneck and Kelli Roney for summer school.
• employed the following with supplemental contracts: Jordan Streicher (athletic director), Josh Crossgrove (girls reserve basketball); Ben Warnecke (varsity baseball), Tyler Docker (baseball assistant), Leva Aguirre (varsity softball), Alex Quigley (softball assistant), Chris Warnement (varsity track), Emily Fuller (girls varsity track), Tim Fuller (track assistant), Amanda Heil and Breanne Eickholt (co-musical directors), Dan Swonger (musical assistant director), Pam Jones (musical accompanist), Jaime Armey (prom), Jessica Swonger (senior class adivsor), Jaime Armey (high school student council), Ben Warnecke (junior high student council), Emily Fuller (yearbook and NHS), Colleen Siefker (FCCLA), Cliff Koenig (junior high scholastic bowl), Denny Ordway (eighth-grade boys basketball), Chase Ordway (seventh-grade boys basketball), Rob Zimmerman (boys varsity basketball), Todd Tegenkamp (girls varsity basketball), Brook Bradford (assistant volleyball), Damon Schmidt (boys JV basketball), Nathan Schmidt (varsity basketball assistant) and Taylor Geckle (girls junior high track).
• approved Krista Crossgrove to a two-year limited contract as assistant treasurer.
• okayed salaries for exempted personnel for 2020-21 school year.
