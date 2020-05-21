CONTINENTAL — During the monthly meeting for the Continental Local Board of Education on Tuesday, high school principal Tim Eding laid out the plan for the district’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.
The ceremony will begin with a processional at the south end of Main Street at 2 p.m.
Each of the 30 graduates will be allowed one car in the processional. Once in their cars, graduates and their family members, will line up in alphabetical order and make their way north on Main Street to the school’s north parking lot, located between the school and the ball field.
There, with the help of an FM transmitter, the chosen class speakers will be allowed to give their speeches. Eding and other district officials were unsure of the range of the transmitter, but were hoping to get it a test run later in the week. Officials also will release the frequency of the station prior to Sunday.
Once the speeches are given, graduates will proceed one at a time with their family members into the gymnasium area where they will take their traditional pictures and receive their diplomas.
Other than the graduates and their family members, only Eding and superintendent Danny Kissell will be in the gymnasium.
Once the graduate and his family are done, they will exit the gymnasium and the next graduate and their family will enter the building.
Once all of the graduates have received their diplomas, the turning of the tassels and the throwing of the caps will take place back in the parking lot.
Eding admitted that trying to come up with a perfect graduation plan was nearly impossible and district officials looked out numerous options before settling on the above plan.
“I feel bad for our kids. They had no idea that on March 12 it was going to be their last day at school,” admitted Eding. “But we’ve tried to make it special for these kids and I’ve told them no one else that has graduated here has gotten to ride in a processional to receive their diploma.
“There was so much back-and-forth (of ideas) there just trying to come up with a plan,” Eding continued. “We have a gym that holds 1,400 people and I had a plan that would have allowed 95 people in the gym and had them spread out in pods, but that would have been more than the allowed 10 people. But the guidelines from (the state) were so specific that you either had to do a virtual or a drive thru.”
And for Eding a virtual ceremony wasn’t an option.
“Graduation is the thing that kept me up at night,” admitted Eding about the trials he and his staff had during Ohio’s distance learning. “You only get one shot at your high school graduation. It was absolutely number-one, top priority for me. I wanted all of the kids to be together, because for all graduating classes it’s going to be the last time that all the graduates in the class will be together in the same place at the same time.
That’s why we didn’t want to postpone,” added Eding. “It was important to me personally to give our kids something where they could be together (one last time) in some way shape or form.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the five-year forecast. Treasurer Katelyn Adams acknowledged that with state funding for schools will change in the coming months as the state will be giving less funding to districts. And according to Adams, Continental like many districts have begun “tightening our belts” in an effort to spend responsibly. Said Adams: “We’ve begun tightening our belts, for what’s coming. We don’t know exactly what it will be. As far as our spending plan goes, Danny (Kissell) and I will be sitting down Wednesday to look at the budget and look at the areas where we can save. We’re really going to try and tighten the belt to prepare.”
• pulled from the consent agenda the resolution to pay spring supplemental contracts at 100%. The resolution was discussed separately and board vice president Ron Bradford made a motion to change the resolution to pay 75% of the contracts. That motion to change the resolution was passed by a 3-2 vote with board president Dean Bidlack and member Robin Etter voting no. Once passed, the resolution returned to the agenda where it passed 5-0.
• accepted a $303.56 donation from employees Brian Badenhop, Emily Fuller, Taylor Geckle, Amanda Gray, Casey Homier, Keith Schnipke, Damon Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Danielle Stallkamp, Dan Swonger, Cathy Ohms and Etta Worline to the Continental School Scholarship Fund in lieu of service pins.
• approved appropriation increases to Title I grant ($6,468.03), Title II grant ($1,648.61) and Title IV grant ($1,257.95).
• approved a three-year agreement, effective July 1-June 30, 2023, with Julian & Grube for preparation of conforming the district’s financial statements to cash-basis accounting in a format consistent with GASB No. 34.
• okayed a three-year services agreement with NOACSC effective July 1 and running through June 30, 2023.
• approved PT Services contract for physical therapy services for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved amending the tax schedule for the Bare Creek Farms 2015, Cooper Farms 2018, Cooper Hatchery 2015 and RMK 2019 TIF agreements.
• held a second reading on NEOLA policies.
• approved the plan for use of wellness dollars.
• okayed a memorandum of understanding with Defiance College for hosting teacher education candidates.
• non-renewed a list of 2019-20 supplemental contracts.
• hired Scott Keck (varsity boys basketball) and Jessica Stauffer (seventh-grade volleyball) to supplemental contracts.
• employed Jessica Vennekotter as elementary secretary and issued a one-year limited contract effective Aug. 3 at 8 hours a day, at $15.51 per hour, 211 days for the 2020-21 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Candace Meyer, fifth-grade teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
• approved Nick Koenig, Kerri Prowant and Karson Prowant as summer custodial workers on an as-needed basis.
• approved summer hours for 12-month employees. Administrative office will be Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon, and custodial staff will be Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.
• scheduled the next board meeting for June 16 at 7 p.m.
• learned that students were notified of any local scholarships received.
• discussed that final grades will be ready for review by Friday. Elementary principal Tracy Potts noted that she will not be sending home copies of grade cards, but, if needed, arrangements can be made to have one mailed home.
• learned that Kona Ice will be at the high school today to treat students with a sno cone. Elementary teachers donated money to help lower the cost per item for students.
• learned that the elementary’s Facebook page will feature activities and lessons the students participated in over the last eight weeks.
