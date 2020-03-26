CONTINENTAL — Continental village officials still met in person on Tuesday for their second meeting of the month, albeit with a few changes.
With the state issuing a stay-at-home order amid the current coronavirus pandemic, officials changed their meeting location to the fire department meeting room in an effort to keep the suggested “social distance.”
Mayor Mathew Miller explained at times like this it’s important to look out for each other.
“I think the most important thing right now is to take care of one another,” explained Miller. “This pandemic is impacting everyone at every level like nothing many of us have seen before.”
For that reason, Miller asked council on its opinion to waive late fees on the April water/sewer billing and allowing the residents to make payments during this time where some may be experiencing a reduced income.
Council approved a motion to waive the late fees on the April 2020 billing.
Miller also noted that he has received emails from several county agencies informing him that they may be scaling back services during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
He expressed the desire to offer limited delivery services to the elderly and shut-in population during the stay-at-home order and suggested that elderly/shut-in residents who cannot get to the local store or the pharmacy in Continental, and have no means of help available, call the village office (419-596-3206) for assistance.
Miller noted that Police Chief Arnie Hardy or one of the maintenance employees could pick up the items and leave them at their doors. The resident will be responsible for paying for the items.
“No matter one’s politics, position, or stance on what is happening we must keep sight of what truly is vital,” added Miller. “That is why we took some of the steps we did to let our residents know we do understand that things are tough currently. Gov. DeWine’s request to have Ohioans fly their flags as a symbolic sign of unity embodies that sentiment.”
And while village offices have also kept up with the suggestions of national and state health officials by locking their doors to the public, village officials noted that they are still available to help residents.
“Even though the village hall doors are locked, residents may still call the office,” explained village administrator Kathy Prowant. For water/sewer questions or problems, residents can call 419-596-3822 and for other village issues they can call 419-596-3206.
“You may pay your water/sewer payments by mail at P.O. Box 429, Continental, Ohio 45831; or place your payment, invoice stub in an envelope and put them in the drop box by the front door of the village hall,” Prowant added about utility issues. “Payments are being processed daily and the late fee is still on the invoice but it will be waived.”
In other business, council:
• approved minutes from the last meeting and bills and receipts received since the last meeting were approved.
• was informed by Miller that the Putnam County CIC banquet has been cancelled, as well as countywide recycling.
• encouraged all residents to complete their 2020 Census while they are under stay-at-home orders. Miller explained that this is important for the village as it determines eligibility for funding for future projects.
• was notified that the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) had met on March 10 to review the village’s tax incentive agreement with H&K Chevy-Buick Inc. It was the TIRC’s recommendation to continue the agreement “as is.” Council approved a motion to accept the TIRC Board’s recommendation.
• also was informed that all the liquor permits in the village will expire on June 1 and Liquor Control gave notice that if council wanted to object to any of the permits they must do so in writing. Council approved a motion to not object to any of the liquor permits.
• heard a report from Hardy. Hardy explained that he has been purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE) for the police department and the fire department. Council approved a motion to pay for all of the PPE through the general fund instead of the fire department accounts or the police fund.
• heard a maintenance department update and learned that the recent meter reads went very well and the maintenance employees are working on cleaning the shop and tearing down, as well as rebuilding some of the valves.
• approved the fiscal officer to pay any regular bills up to $5,000, any bills with open purchase orders and payroll in the event that the next regular council meeting scheduled for April 14 is cancelled.
