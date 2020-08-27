CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental village officials discussed the water tower project, while also discussing several issues throughout the village.
Mayor Mathew Miller and council discussed the current state of the village’s Department of Environmental Financial Assistance Loan.
During the discussion, Miller reminded council that the village has the option to be reimbursed for all, or part, of the engineering that the village has paid for the elevated water tower.
“At this point, the village has paid approximately $47,000 out of the water fund through transfers from the general fund,” said Miller. “At the beginning, we did not know if we would qualify for 0% interest loans, so we paid for the engineering instead of taking out a loan. Now that we have qualified for 0% interest, we have the option to be reimbursed.”
Officials debated if the village should add to the debt and, if so, how much should the village ask to be reimbursed.
“We could reimburse the water fund,” said Miller. “And then use that money to purchase the rest of the meters and radios to convert the whole village to radio read meters. This would save the village money in labor costs for the amount of time it takes to read the meters, plus the more accurate reads from these meters. “
Village maintenance officials said they would work on getting more accurate numbers on possible costs to upgrade the rest of the meters so a decision can be made on the reimbursement.
In other business, council:
• learned that the purchase agreement with the owner of 305 N. Main St. has been signed. The owners hope to have everything out of the house by the end of the month. The solicitor is working on the closing paperwork which will be in September.
• held a second reading on the resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
• heard from village residents Sara and Ryan Wehri, who are looking to place a driveway in the village’s right-of-way on the property they purchased on Second and Maple streets to build a new home. Utility department officials noted that they will check the maps to make sure there are not any utility lines running through that area. The Wehris also asked if the “Children at Play” sign could be moved to the corner of the property and if the dip in the backyard of the property could be filled. Officials noted that, again, the utility department will check to make sure that is not part of the drainage for that area.
• learned that the fire department recently received a grant for iPads for the fire trucks to operate their responder software and will need a data package to be able to operate it and the utility department would like to get a smartphone to be used when “on-call” in the evenings and weekends so their own cellphone number is not an emergency number. The village has received a quote for both of these to be added as sub-accounts to the police department contract, for the fire department. Officials noted there will be a one-time fee of $135 and then monthly payment of $98 and a quote for a free smartphone for the utility dept with a one-time fee of $30 and then monthly payment of $50. Council approved both quotes.
• heard an update from the maintenance department. During the update officials learned that the meters at the school baseball diamond and high school have been changed to new radio read meters. The elementary school will be changed after school hours and some connection repairs have been made. The trailer court meter will be the last large meter change made this year. Council was asked if the maintenance department could still have the seasonal part-time worker occasionally perform weekend rounds now that school is back in session. Council approved the hire and learned that Tylor Thompson passed his sewer test and has filed his paperwork with the EPA to receive his wastewater license. Miller is hoping to make contact with a contractor to run the camera through some areas of the storm sewer to see what repairs need to be made.
• approved Miller signing the paperwork for the OPWC grant agreement.
• learned that the annexation for 400 Chevy Lane should begin moving forward now that the plotting issues have been resolved and recorded with the courthouse, and 401 and 403 Chevy Lane will now formally seek annexation to the village.
• heard from a village resident concerning drainage issues around their property.
• learned during a paving update that “the paving this year looks great.” However, the village will need to add a berm on Road E near the sewer plant now to complete the project.
• reminded village residents that school has started and to remember to watch out for children walking to and from school and yield to school buses.
• scheduled its next meeting for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the fire station meeting room.
