CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental village officials learned that the village was approved for monies for water tower improvements.
Officials learned that the village has been approved for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant worth $420,000. The OPWC informed the village that the monies should be “fast tracked” allowing the village to begin getting bids this month for the project in hopes of opening bids in September.
With such late notice in the year, however, village officials noted that ground work will probably not begin on the project until spring.
Officials also revealed that the village was approved for a WSLRA 0% loan on the balance of the water tower project.
In other business, council:
• approved a retroactive motion to July 14to amend the estimated resources for the fire department debt service fund.
• approved a building permit on W. Rice St.
• held an executive session to discuss possible litigation. No action was taken.
• approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for, accept and enter into a water supply revolving loan account agreement for planning, design and/or construction of water facilities and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan before Council. Approved.
• heard a review board up date. During the update learned that an Oak Street property has been posted as unsafe to enter. The village solicitor has researched the title on the property and reported that he found a state tax lien on it, but noted that it appears the village could purchase the property and tear down the house. Mayor Mathew Miller noted he will contact the owner to purchase the property. He is also getting a quote to tear it down.
• heard a maintenance update.
• learned that a resident who has property adjacent to Sparling Park approached Miller about selling it to the village.
• held an executive session to discuss possible purchase of property held. No action was taken.
• approved a motion to allow Miller to enter into negotiations with a property owner on North Main Street was approved.
• council members received a copy of the emails concerning delayed and possible losses to the village’s municipal income tax due to the pandemic. In April, the potential was for an approximately $30,000 in delayed collections and a potential loss of $15,845. The updated numbers from July 22 has reduced the potential delayed collections to $6,000 and losses to $4,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.