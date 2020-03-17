CONTINENTAL — The Continental Local Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, and while officials had a light agenda to handle, they did hand out hefty praise to students, staff, teachers and administrators for how they’ve handled the recent school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of now, the state of Ohio has mandated schools close until April 6 forcing educators to create ways for students to learn while not on campus.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the district’s teachers handed out supplies and assignments to the district’s students as they all begin a new type of distant learning.
As part of the pickup, all but two of the district’s nearly 500 students were present at some point in time to pick up instructions from their teachers.
Many students also brought home with them, if needed, their Chromebooks so they can complete their assignments online.
“I didn’t know how today was going to go,” admitted high school and junior high school principal Tim Eding. “I hoped that about 75% or our students or parents would come in and pick their things up. But we had 100% show up. And to see the parents and the kids and the faith that they have in us (as educators) was awesome.
“We’re all embarking on this trip together,” added Eding. “We asked teachers to go and create online learning modules, something that they’ve had very little training in, and they’re doing remarkable jobs. Over the last week, it’s remarkable what our teachers, staff and administrators have been able to do and its amazing. It was something to see everyone coming together. We have a great staff, wonderful parents, this is a great community and I know after today that we’re going to be able to come through this.”
District administrators also noted that they weren’t there Tuesday just to help the students and families with keeping up on academics.
Staff also handed out its usual supply of Packs for Pirates for nearly 70 students as they were sent home with a week’s supply of food.
“We did send them home today,” said elementary principal Tracy Potts when asked about the food bags. “And with that they got a week’s worth of meals. That organization also bought certificates from R&B Meats for them to get lunchmeat, milk, hot dogs and buns.
“We’re playing a waiting game right now,” added Potts about sending home additional food. “We’ve also thought about what cafeteria food might be available, but we’re waiting to see how long this lasts. But we do know the longer some of the parents are home (from work) and the kids are home (from school), for some, the need is going to be higher in the future.”
District officials also noted that the district will continue to be there for its students and their families.
Potts and superintendent Danny Kissell noted that there are still resources available for families in need.
“We’re blessed in Continental that we have our Packs for Pirates program,” said Kissell. “We already had that in place, there are some really good people that make that happen. We had that set for tonight, because we knew we’d see them tonight (Tuesday).
“We’re doing some good things,” added Kissell. “We’re continuing to work with the people that we’ve always worked with and we’re going to reach out to other families that may also be in need.”
In other business, the board:
• lauded the eight students that took part in the Putnam County honors band and choir.
• learned that the recent Book Fair Family Night was a success and enough money was raised for each elementary student to receive a book.
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• accepted a scholarship donation of $1,000 from Katie and Sara Goff in honor of Floyd C. Goff, a 1938 Continental High School graduate. The family requested that the funds be dispersed in two $500 scholarships to two seniors in the class of 2020.
• approved appropriation increases of $3,000 (grants) and $1,000 (educational foundation fund).
• approved to amend the certificate of estimated resources with an increase of $1,000 to fund 029.
• approved a VSP (vision) renewal rate of $18.87 per month.
• learned that the bus drivers have begun cleaning and disinfecting the buses.
• heard a Vantage Career Center report that included the school voted to add Delphos City Schools to its coverage area.
• approved phase 2 of concrete project.
• approved to non-renew a list of 2019-20 supplemental contracts.
• hired Krista Crossgrove as a part-time assistant treasurer.
• approved an updated Putnam County substitute teacher list.
• scheduled its next meeting for April 21 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.