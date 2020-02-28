CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council heard from several local individuals, while also handling several infrastructure items.
Council heard a brief presentation from Troy Recker. Recker is running for the Putnam County recorder’s position and just introduced himself to those present during the meeting.
Council also held a discussion with a village resident about street care and maintenance.
The resident inquired about if his street would be included on the street projects for this year and the snow-plowing protocol.
Mayor Mathew Miller said that his street is having a lot of water issues right now and feels like paving it before that is repaired would be a waste of taxpayer money. He is coming up with a plan in conjunction with ODOT to try and alleviate the storm water issue in that section of the village by possibly boring under Ohio 613 to ODOT’s ditch.
As far as the protocol for plowing, Miller explained the main traveled streets in the village and the fire/EMS station are the first to be plowed and it goes from there. The stone alleys and portions of the streets that are mainly stone do not get plowed until there arw three inches of snow to keep from plowing the stone into resident’s yards and catch basins.
Miller also encouraged the resident to call the village office if he feels his street was skipped.
In other business, council:
• heard from Miller that he has been in contact with OUPS about the benefits and costs of joining so that the village’s water and sewer lines will be marked when a requested. A representative will be at the next meeting to give a presentation.
• heard about the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Intervention Grant. Fiscal officer Susan Darby reported that the paperwork for a valve exerciser is ready to send in except for the quotation from the vendor. She also reported that once grant approval is received, she could proceed with ordering it since the BWC has removed the requirement that they wait to order until they have the grant money in hand. She was informed through the Putnam County Safety Council that there is grant money available for an excavation grant at a 4-to-1 ratio and according to officials, the village is a good candidate for this grant as well. Darby noted that she will check into what is available that the village can use.
• received a request from Miller who asked Councilman Tom Armey to represent the village at the second mitigation planning meeting to be held in March. To be eligible for any future FEMA funds in case of a catastrophe, a representative from the village must attend all the planning meetings.
• learned that Miller began seeking quotes to upgrade the two four-way stoplights to LED.
• received copies of the annual appropriation ordinance to review. The finance committee looked it over after the last meeting. Council suspended the rules requiring three readings and passed the annual appropriation ordinance.
• learned that Miller will be meeting with the infrastructure committee to come up with streets to be worked on this year now that the appropriations are in place. He also will be contacting ODOT about the cracking of the newly paved Main Street.
• heard that the storm water project in the Ash Street area will begin as soon as the weather breaks.
• heard maintenance department updates.
• learned the fire department has been diligently working to receive grants from many different avenues. It recently received a grant from Paulding-Putnam that will sponsor the firemen’s breakfast on March 14, with all money earned will be profit for the Firemen’s Association, which helps fund the purchase of various fire equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.