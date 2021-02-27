CONTINENTAL — During its meeting earlier this week, Continental Village Council discussed several issues within the village, including the progress on the water tower, the park project and a possible ordinance involving animals.
In his water tower update to council, Mayor Mathew Miller lauded the contracting company for making good progress despite recent weather conditions.
Currently, crews are digging the base for the water tower. Miller noted that recently, a backhoe operator accidentally brought down a power line leaving portions of the north side of the village without power, including the water plant. Miller noted during the outage that he has sent a notice out on Facebook, asking residents to conserve water so the pressure in the tower did not drop to the point of requiring a boil alert to go out, however, AEP repaired the line before this happened.
Council then discussed seeking estimates for a fixed generator for the water plant. Councilman Daniel Sullivan suggested making the generator big enough that the maintenance garage also could be tied in.
Officials also pointed out issues with cable and internet services. Miller explained that he was in contact with those services but each individual resident would also have to make contact.
Miller also informed council that a representative from Poggemeyer Design Group will be in the village to discuss several projects, including the NatureWork Grant.
Grant discussions will include: possible park layout and scheduling the in-kind labor for the project; Water Supply Revolving Loan Account nominations for the two areas of concern with water and the Critical Infrastructure Grant in the Lakeland Drive and Lake Place area for storm sewers and street paving.
In other new business, village officials discussed ordinance 565-2008, otherwise known as an ordinance prohibiting wild, dangerous or undomesticated animals within the village of Continental.
Miller noted that he has fielded quite a few questions about what type of animals are allowed within the village limits. Officials explained that they will do some research and ask other villages about their ordinances.
In other business, council:
• discussed a house on Grove Street which recently caught fire. Officials stated that the condemning process would have to restart to the recommendation of the review board. The village’s solicitor will contact the resident’s attorney to see if he is still representing him so officials know who to contact with notices.
• learned that three annexations were recorded at the Putnam County recorder’s office. The surveyor of the properties is preparing the plat for the street dedication. This will make it a public street and institute easements for utility placement. When it is completed, the property owners will sign it and then the village will approve it and then record the changes at the recorder’s office.
• approved ordinance 722-2021 to establish a fund for money being received and spent on behalf of the village for the water tower project.
• approved a motion to increase the estimated resources in the following funds: permissive license tax fund from $24,486.19 to $27,750; police fund from $195,160.52 to $230,160.52; water fund from $282,316.53 to $379,116.53 for loan proceeds to reimburse the water fund for engineering paid over the past three years for the water tower project; enterprise improvement fund from $0 to $1,126,115.00 for the grant and loan proceeds.
• reviewed and approved 723-2021 appropriation ordinance for 2021.
