CONTINENTAL — On Tuesday, Continental village officials held their second meeting of the month.
During the meeting, officials and council members discussed upcoming projects around the village, while also holding a pair of ordinance readings.
One project officials are hoping can get finished this summer is an upgrade of playground equipment at Sparling Park.
Mayor Mathew Miller gave council a brief rundown of plans for the park and explained that due to current social distancing requirements, he has not been able to meet with the village’s engineer on a detailed plan for the upgrades. Miller added that he hopes the meeting can be held soon, so that a final draft can be made for the project. Miller also stated that his hope is that “in-kind labor” can be used to remove the swing set, teeter totters and the spring animals from the park and be replaced with swings for all ages and abilities.
In other business council:
• approved a then and now purchase order for J&M Excavating for work completed on West Ash Street.
• held the third and final reading on ordinance 703-2020, which will allow the fiscal officer to enter into contract to sell real estate. This is the sale of inlot 55 to the Putnam County CIC for economic development. The ordinance was approved.
• held a second reading regarding annexation.
• gave approval for a building permit was approved for a resident on Sixth Street for a new concrete driveway.
• received notice that the county recycling is open again but at this point, only at the Ottawa location, which is next to the fairgrounds.
• heard that the water/sewer clerk will be sending out the stubs tomorrow to those who chose to pay on a monthly payment plan.
• learned the fire department applied for and received a grant to purchase iPads for the fire trucks. These will aid in navigation and notifications of how many are responding to the scene. Council congratulations those in the department for their work on this project.
• Miller reminded residents to fill their census forms as soon as possible.
• heard a maintenance department update. The department is flushing hydrants, mowing, sweeping stones off the streets, cold patching streets and alleys, and working on the asset management as required by the EPA.
• heard from Miller that he was approached by someone who is looking to purchase a lot on the backside of a lot that faces the street and they wanted to know if they could utilize the village right-of-way for a driveway if they built a house on it. Council discussed the matter and said there are currently other homes doing the same thing so as long as nothing obstructs the right-of-way, they did not see an issue.
• discussed paving around the village this summer. Village officials noted that they have contacted several contractors about paving this summer, but have only heard back from two. Officials are hopeful that one of those will come and give an estimate for the work. Officials are hoping to get the paving projects started in the near future.
• scheduled its next meeting for May 12 at 7 p.m. at the fire station meeting room in an effort to continue with social distancing.
