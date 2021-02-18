CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, village officials discussed speed limit issues within the village.
Officials held discussion about a recent quote for digital speed zone signs. Officials also discussed the status of a speed limit sign to be placed at the start of the corporation limits near the north side of the village on Ohio 634.
After discussion, council decided to table any action until more information could be gathered in an effort to weight the cost of such signs against possible positives.
Mayor Mathew Miller noted that he has had a discussion with ODOT, and said that its engineer feels that having a speed limit in that area would be confusing, because it (the speed limit) goes right into the extended school reduced speed area.
ODOT’s suggestion is to pass an ordinance that states the speed limit is reduced at all the corporation limits so there would be two rules of law (the Ohio Revised Code and the village ordinance).
In other business, council:
• discussed railroad crossing issues within the village. Officials noted that lately there have been long stretches of time where all the crossings in town are blocked. Miller explained that he will be posting a link to a webpage where residents can report blocked crossings on Facebook. The webpage address is www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.
• discussed the village’s new LED digital sign. Officials noted that the sign itself is completed but the village is not ready for installation since the old sign is still in place. Officials are checking to see if there is a need to have the engineering for the pole size and depth completed. Currently, the sign is set to be 18 inches from the ground to the bottom of the sign, but it could be raised to 24 inches. Council tabled any action until it can see if it will obstruct traffic when turning from Elm Street.
• discussed a NatureWork Grant. The village has until the end of this year to complete the grant paperwork. Miller said he wants to organize a workday for the in-kind donation portion of the grant to remove the swings in preparation of the new set.
• heard a water tower update. Officials learned that the contractors have started moving dirt around for the stone lot for the supplies and equipment for the construction. Miller informed council of some upcoming maintenance on the greensand filters for the water plant and the hope that the village can upgrade to the SCADA system to monitor the wells and the new tower levels.
• learned that the village will begin looking for a used pickup to replace the vehicle used to pull the utility trailer. Another need is to get a truck better suited to plow snow than the landscape style truck currently used.
• approved a motion to transfer $35,000 from the general fund to the police fund to pay for the new vehicle. The money was set aside in the temporary appropriations to transfer out. Council also heard the police department has taken online classes and earned certification about use of force in community policing. This makes them eligible for future grant monies.
