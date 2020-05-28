CONTINENTAL — During its second meeting of May, Continental Village Council discussed several issues around the village, including street-paving projects.
Mayor Mathew Miller informed village officials that CDBG funds may be available later this summer and that those funds may cover as much as 90% of the funding needed for projected projects.
According to village officials, CDBG funds are income based for the areas served, so the area around Continental’s Fifth Street might be a good area to apply for funding. Miller explained that he will do more checking into the funds.
Officials also discussed paving in several other areas of the village.
Included in the discussions were: Ash Street, the two well-used alleys north of the post office and east of Modern Eyecare, Cardinal Lane, Park Street, and Seventh and Eighth streets.
Officials noted that currently, finances are are limiting moving forward with any paving projects, but agreed that some of the streets are in need of resurfacing.
Miller noted that the plan is to try and get Issue II grant money to fund some of these major projects and use the street levy and permissive license tax money to use as the village’s portion of these projects. If the village is to move forward without funding, this year’s paving will be paid 100% from the village’s general fund unless the aforementioned funding becomes available.
After the discussion, council approved a motion to pave Ash Street from First to Second streets, including the intersection on First Street and repair the utility trench. Estimates have this project coming in at a cost of nearly $20,000. This project combined with the Road E paving approved at the council’s last meeting will come in at $76,500.
Council agreed it also would like to pave the two service alleys, but the price recently quoted included also paving the previously mentioned streets. Miller said he would contact the contractor to see what the price would be for just the alleys.
In other business, council:
• approved corrected minutes of previous meeting.
• held a second reading on a resolution on a request of certification from the Putnam County auditor.
• approved a motion to transfer $80,000 from the general fund to the street fund.
• discussed a possible meeting between the village, the developer and the property owners in the Cardinal Lane area to discuss what to do about the streets in the development. Officials noted that the developer had said it would put in streets when a certain amount of lots were sold in the development. This meeting would allow everyone to hear and speak to this issue.
• talked about the village’s storm water issues. During the discussion, council learned that village employees are exploring ways to get more drainage in various locations in the village and that the First Street area appears corrected.
• reminded village residents of the annual village clean-up event. The event will be held June 3-4. Dumpsters will be located near the maintenance building, with more information following on the village’s Facebook page. In addition, the village is encouraging residents to drag branches to the right of way of the streets during this time also and village employees will pick them up and take them to the new compost site at the old sewer plant.
• learned that Police Chief Arnie Hardy has sent letters to some residents about mowing tall grass and weeds. Council reminded residents that it’s against the village ordinance to blow grass clippings into the street and sidewalks.
• approved several building permits including: Rice Street to replace a sidewalk and porch roof; Grove Street to construct a deck around a swimming pool and Chevy Lane for a new home that will be annexed into the village in the future (owner also has a permit for Monroe Township).
• discussed military banners in the downtown area. Miller informed council that the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission and the American Legion worked together to put the banners up on Main Street. They will be having more made if anyone would like to honor a military veteran or active duty members. To do so, contact either the commission or Todd Bidlack at the American Legion Post 541. The cost is $150. The banners will be up from Memorial Day to Veterans’ Day, and the commission will be putting them up and taking them down, cleaning and storing them for next year.
• heard a U.S. Census update. During the update, village officials learned that the deadline to fill out the census was early summer but because of social distancing, the deadline has been pushed back to fall. Residents still have time to fill out the Census online before the Census workers “come knocking on your door.”
• heard a maintenance department update and learned that workers are addressing drainage issues, some water meter replacements and cleaning up around the ponds. There are still issues with the Grove Street lift station. It has a bad seal and will need to be pulled out and replaced with a rebuilt pump. The Ash Street pump that was already pulled out and this one will be sent out to be rebuilt.
