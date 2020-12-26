CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental Village Ccouncil discussed several items including wage review of village employees.
Mayor Mathew Miller noted that he attended the fire department meeting to find out the staff’s thoughts on the wage review. They liked the possibility of choosing to have the option to invest their fire run pay put into a 403 B-type policy.
He informed them that council was looking at giving them a per run raise to $10/run and raising the fire chief and assistant fire chief monthly salaries. The mayor also recommended a 2-2.5% cost of living increase for most of the current employees.
Police Chief Arnie Hardie asked for a pay raise for his part-time officers to bring them more in line with the rest of the county.
Later in the meeting, council passed legislation to increase the following wages was approved, per hour wage of the part-time police officers from $12.75 to $15 per hour; per run pay for the firefighters from $6/run to $10 per run; monthly salary of the fire chief from $41.67 to $100; monthly wage of the assistant fire chief from $20.83 to $50; and increased the wages of the administrator, water/sewer clerk, police chief, fiscal officer, seasonal part-time worker, full-time maintenance worker who is not on probationary period by 2.5%.
Miller also gave council notice that come next year, the village will need to shop around for a new internet provider since the antenna for Brightnet is on the old water tower and the company doesn’t appear to be interested in the new tower’s location.
In other business, council:
• held an executive session to discuss compensation of employees. Council returned to regular session with no action taken.
• discussed the purchase of a new police cruiser. Hardy noted that he had gotten a quote from Mark Moats Ford for a 2021 Interceptor for $32,890 and a quote from RayleCom Communications for the install of all the police equipment for $16,759.70 for a total of $49,649.70. This vehicle will come equipped with the air cleaning heater system. The increased amount of police equipment they have to carry with them makes it difficult to have room to transport any passengers in the current Impala. It was approved.
• heard village fiscal officer Susan Darby give council a quick update on the digital sign the village is purchasing with the Coronavirus money to help with informing the community on current restrictions. The sign will have a section on it that will have a blue background with white lettering that reads, “Village of Continental, Established 1886.” She also informed council that there is legislation that may allow a later date to get all the Coronavirus money spent.
• was presented with an additional bill for approval to pay from J&M Excavating for $1909.61 to repair leaking valves on North Main Street. It was approved.
• heard a CDBG critical infrastructure update. Heard that phone calls will be made between Christmas and New Year’s for the income survey update in the Lakeland Avenue area so the village can apply for this grant.
• learned that a newly annexed property would like to tap into the village’s sewer line extension from a few years ago. A quote for three options presented for council’s decision. Council approved option 3 for $4,546 that would use cold patch mix as a temporary fix for the cut in the roadway, instead of concrete. The village will have the patch fixed in the summer when other street paving will be taking place.
• learned that Miller received an ad for a different company to provide text messaging services. Miller noted that he will do some research on the options and bring it back to council.
• learned the water/sewer bills will go out the first week of January.
