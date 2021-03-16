CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental village council handled several pieces of legislation while also discussing updates to the village park.
Village officials discussed the need to complete the NatureWorks Grant by December. Mayor Mathew Miller noted that he still hopes to use in-kind labor this spring (May or June) to remove the old swings and spring animals at the park.
Officials noted after the removal of the items that the drainage work can then be completed. The old play items will then be replaced with new swings, which will be blue to match the Pirate Ship playset.
Village officials also noted that the home to the south of Sparling Park will be used for fire department training before being torn down by the village.
In other business, council:
• discussed critical infrastructure. Officials noted that they are still waiting on a few income surveys from the Lakeland area residents. The project is expected to cost approximately $450,000 and will be a complete redo of the road, base, drainage and curbing. Officials ask residents to contact the village if you need to turn in a survey.
• discussed the CDBG Formula Funding. Originally it was stated that this program has ended but the state is bringing it back for another year. This has been an every-other-year program in Putnam County and this is Continental’s year. Miller hopes to submit either a street or water project for this.
• heard a water tower update. Officials learned that the foundation work should be completed and that once the concrete is poured the next stage will begin.
• learned from Police Chief Arnie Hardy he will be checking with Ottawa to see where it purchased its speed radar signs utilized near the library. Council also thanked Hardy for his 20 years of service to the village.
• discussed water leaks. Officials heard that with the fluctuating weather, the village had two water main leaks in the past two weeks, one on South Main and another on South Sixth Street. Both have been repaired.
• heard a review board update. Officials learned the village has started the process to condemn two houses owned by the same person. It was stated, however, that it is unclear at this time if the owner is currently being represented by an attorney. If represented by an attorney, all communication goes through them so it slows the process. If the owner is not represented the village will restart the process and will include two more properties.
• approved a building permit on West Forrest Street and West Maple Street.
• heard from resident Jeanne Tegenkamp. Tegenkamp stated she came to see what was the status of the dilapidated house next to her as it had been in the condemnation process for two years.
• discussed the amendment to the Community Revitalization Area (CRA) Ordinance. Since Miller will be directly affected by the following decisions, he left the meeting and council president Jordan Streicher presided. Officials presented the amendment of the CRA Ordinance. Every time the corporation limits of the Village are expanded by annexations, the ordinance to allow for tax abatement for new construction and for remodeling must be amended. The village has had four annexations since the last amendment. Council reviewed the ordinance and decided to pass the ordinance in one reading. The rules requiring three readings were suspended and the ordinance was passed by roll call vote.
• discussed the dedication of Chevy Lane. The village received the plat for the dedication of Chevy Lane and to declare it a public street with easements for utility work. Council decided to pass this ordinance also in one reading. The rules were suspended and roll call voting resulted in passage of this ordinance.
• learned cold patching streets will be done when the weather is appropriate.
• heard about upcoming projects. Projects will include: more storm sewer work in the Ash Street/First & Second Street area and some work needs to done on Eighth Street. There are pot holes that can’t be repaired by grading or filling with cold patch.
• heard that the rest of the radio read meters should be installed yet this year.
• discussed numerous reports and complaints about the train tracks being blocked for hours at a time. Officials noted at this point the village is doing what it can with reporting the blockages and taking them to court.
