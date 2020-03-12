CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council discussed one hot-button topic, heard a presentation regarding village utilities and handled several other business items.
In addressing the topic of the coronavirus or COVID-19, Mayor Mathew Miller noted the steps the village is taking to help inform village residents.
“It’s really a popular topic right now,” explained Miller. “The CDC has a nice handout that they made available that deals with how it’s spread and how to protect yourself.
“It’s a hot-button topic and we’ll have copies of that handout available in the (village) office in case a village resident has any concern,” added Miller. “We’ll also point them to the Putnam County Health Department if they have any concerns or questions.”
After a recent incident within the village regarding buried utilities and digging within the village, council heard a presentation from Jack Bennett of the Ohio Utility Protection Service (Call Before You Dig and Ohio811.org).
Bennett discussed topics related to both village officials and residents digging on properties and how to avoid digging up buried utilities.
After the presentation, village officials agreed to join OUPS.
In other business, council:
• reminded village residents that village recycling is available until noon Friday.
• approved a building permit at 103 Lake Place.
• noted that the annual Putnam County CIC will hold its banquet on April 22.
• approved a liquor permit transfer for Clubhouse Pizza.
• learned that meter reading in the village has been completed.
• discussed stone for village alleyways, along with possible upcoming asphalt and paving projects and funding for those projects.
• discussed Ohio BWC grant application completion, along with the possibility of applying for an excavation grant.
• reminded the public that the next regularly-scheduled meeting will be March 24 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.