CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education handled a light agenda.
While the agenda was light, some of the content was not.
District officials discussed COVID-19 and how the district and others in Putnam County schools currently conduct contact tracing.
After a student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus, contact tracing, is a way for officials to look back at whom the infected person may have had contact with during the school day.
Currently, any student or staff member that was within six feet for 15 consecutive minutes of an infected person has been forced to quarantine, whether or not they have been showing COVID-19 symptoms.
But earlier this week, Putnam County superintendents and officials with the county health department met in an effort to try and promote a change the rule set forth by the Ohio Department of Health.
“What we’ve been seeing is really hurting our kids,” explained Continental superintendent Danny Kissell. “Currently the rule is anyone that has been around (someone that has tested positive) for 15 minutes within a six-foot radius has to be quarantined.
“We looked at the stats in the county,” added Kissell. “And what we’re trying to do is join the movement of some other districts in the state to change the (protocol for contract tracing) to three feet.”
According to Kissell, 98% of Continental students that have been forced to quarantine under the current contact tracing protocol have not tested positive for the coronavirus.
It’s a number that Kissell said will begin to hurt students if they are continually sent home and forced to miss in-person learning.
“There was a student in our county that has been quarantined due to contact tracing four times,” explained Kissell. “And they have not tested positive once. That’s more than 30 days of school that this student has missed. That means that we’re sending kids home that we don’t need to, because (looking at the numbers) they’re not getting sick.”
District officials also noted that while the numbers are telling, they’re not downplaying the need to be safe with the children of the district.
“That is definitely what we’re seeing,” explained high school and junior high school principal Tim Eding when asked about the district’s contact tracing numbers. “But with what we’re seeing, that’s not to say that it can’t happen or it won’t happen, we’re just saying that it’s (currently) what we’re seeing.”
Elementary principal Tracy Potts noted that she has not had to do any contact tracing of students yet this school year.
“We’re just sending too many kids home that don’t get sick,” added Kissell. “What we’re worried about and really focusing on is two things: those that test positive and/or are showing signs (of COVID-19) and the household tracing where we’re worried about those who have a family member that have tested positive.
“Now we’re not going to just change (the protocol) arbitrarily,” continued Kissell. “It would have to come from the ODH. But we’re going to start beating the drum (to work for a change).”
In other business, the board:
• learned that the annual elementary Christmas for Kids efforts yielded more than $2600 that will help 16 local families this holiday season.
• learned of positive testing results from the third-grade guarantee. Just four students will have to be retested later this year. Said Kissell: “Kudos to our K-3 teachers. It’s a process from all of those grades to get the kids to pass that test. And after being off for so many months these numbers are a huge compliment to them.”
• learned that high school exams will be held Friday and Monday.
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• learned that the district’s new bus has been ordered and should be delivered soon.
• noted that there will be no school from Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for Christmas break.
• scheduled the organizational board meeting for Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. and named Ron Bradford as president pro-tem for the meeting. The board also set compensation for board members at $100 per meeting held locally, not to exceed 16 meetings.
• accepted a $500 donation from the Cooper Family Foundation for the VH Cooper Scholarship and an anonymous donation to the Continental Community Scholarship Fund in the memory of Pam Rayle.
• approved a transfer of $6,500 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund, a transfer of $330 from the OHSAA tournament account to the general fund and $330 from the general fund to the athletic fund.
• approved TIF agreement for RMK Farming and Vennekotter Farms.
• okayed a village of Continental five-year tax abatement for Peg Roughton for a property located on Lake Place.
• approved OSBA annual membership, a briefcase electronic subscription and school management news subscription.
• held a NEOLA policies reading.
• okayed an appropriation increase of $5,500 and an increase of $4,511.96 in the certificate of estimated resources.
