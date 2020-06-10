CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council continued discussion of paving projects, while also holding a third reading for a village levy renewal.
Officials noted on Tuesday that they reviewed an updated quote from Jennite Company for paving and discussed what areas of the village they wanted to see resurfaced.
After discussion, council agreed to the following streets being paved with the quoted prices: Fifth Street from Rice to Forrest streets ($9,500); Fifth Street from Forrest to Grove streets ($14,500); various portions of Ash Street ($22,050); the alley from Sixth to Main streets by the post office ($17,470 with donations from the business owners will offset part of the cost); alley from Sugar to Ash streets near Modern Eyecare/Doctor’s Office ($19,245) and West Park Street where the school bus turns around ($2,985).
Council also discussed the possible submission of paving projects for a Critical Infrastructure Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Sugar Street from First to Second streets.
"It looks like at this point 90% of the project could be paid for by the grant," explained Mayor Mathew Miller. "With 10% (being) the village's responsibility. The total cost of this section is over $39,000."
Council granted Miller permission to apply for CDBG monies if possible.
In other business, council:
• held a third and final reading of resolution 2020-02, requesting certification from the Putnam County auditor of the current tax valuation generated by a renewal of 2-mill levy for current expenses.
• received a NatureWork Grant update. The village will have until 2021 to complete this phase of the project. This project includes drainage upgrades in the merry-go-round and swing areas, a new swing structure that will include toddler swings & a zero-gravity swing and a fence /barrier between the park and Main Street. Miller noted that he would also like to add an ADA sidewalk from the shelter house to the bathroom. Miller said he hopes to utilize some in-kind volunteer labor for part of the village’s part of the project. Miller also noted that Sparling Park's play equipment is open for play now and the bathrooms will open next week per the governor’s guidelines.
• approved an additional transfer from the general fund to the street fund of $65,000 and then increased the estimated resources before passing an ordinance to amend the appropriation ordinance as an emergency.
• received a village maintenance update. Learned that brush cleanup is ongoing and that there was a great response for this service and the utility workers are trying to work it in with their other responsibilities.
• discussed the possibility of getting a cellphone to be used by the utility workers.
• heard that water meter readings only took three days to complete this billing period.
• was asked by fiscal officer Susan Darby if it wanted to pay off another of the sewer loans, council approved paying it off.
• discussed the funding for the water tower. Miller stated there is state legislation in the works to unfreeze the funding the village qualified for and he should know more by the next meeting. Said Miller: "Our issue will be the bidding process which is usually set for June will be pushed back. Also, it is unknown at this point what the timetable will be."
• learned that Councilman Thomas Armey spoke with AEP and it will be replacing two power poles that caught on fire last year in the area of North Seventh and East Rice streets. Residents in that area may experience power outages while these are being installed.
• was informed about the Continental Fire Department barbecue chicken dinner that will be held on Sunday will be carry-out only and it will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until sold out.
