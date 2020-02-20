CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Monday, the Continental Local Board of Education approved several legislative items including next year’s school calendar.
The approval of the calendar for the 2020-21 school year will see one major change at the end of the year.
The district had previously held its graduation ceremony during the weekend of Memorial Day, however, next year the event will be held one week earlier.
“The board voted to move graduation to the Sunday before Memorial Day,” explained superintendent Danny Kissell. “We had been looking at moving it from Memorial Day weekend so we can give people that whole holiday. We had looked around and found other schools in other communities have done it that way and thought it would be a good move for us.”
The district’s graduation ceremony for next year (2021) is now slated for May 23 at 2 p.m.
The board also approved the retirement resignation for elementary secretary Vicki Wagner effective July 1. “We appreciate the 26.5 years of service that Vicki has given to the elementary students, parents and employees of our district,” the board stated in a press release. “We thank her for her dedication and wish her the best in her retirement.”
In other business, the board:
• discussed the possibility of buying another new bus. No action was taken.
• learned that elementary students have had the opportunity to participate in yoga on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8-8:20 a.m. The yoga program is being led by Mrs. Allen and Erin Schmidt.
• reminded the public that the current grading quarter ends March 12.
• learned that high school students have started the scheduling process for next year.
• reminded residents the district art fair will be held at Leipsic High School on March 8.
• noted students Peyton Stauffer, Karson Prowant, Justin Etter, and Ellie Schwarzman will be representing CHS in the all-county choir, and Lacie Shawver, Madison Burkhart, Alyssa Burgei, and Connor Maag will be representing Continental in the all-county band.
• learned juniors will be taking the ACT next week.
• approved donations from the American Legion Post 541 ($1,750) for gymnasium chairs; Jason Stauffer ($100) to the art fund and Charlene Finch ($10) to the yearbook fund.
• approved appropriation changes (increases) and amended the certificate of estimated resources to the data communication fund ($1,800), student wellness and success ($65,685.66), miscellaneous state grants ($2,500) and the IDEA-B special education ($115,568).
• approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved out-of-state field trips for the second grade to Science Central in Fort Wane, March 25, and the high school to St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, Feb. 28.
• entered into a contract with Great Lakes Biomedical for drug/alcohol screenings for bus drivers.
• entered into a College Credit Plus partnership agreement with the University of Toledo.
• okayed a high school band trip to Orland, Fla., on March 24-28.
• approved a revised job description for the assistant treasurer position.
• employed Bob Quigley on an as needed basis as a season groundskeeper at $12.50 per hour.
• approved eight hours of after-school intervention for students in grades 1-6.
• approved Tim Fuller as assistant track coach and Nathan Schmidt as boys junior high track coach.
• granted maternity leave to junior high/high school family and consumer science teacher Collen Siefker.
• scheduled the board’s next regular meeting for March 17 at 7 p.m.
