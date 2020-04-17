CONTINENTAL — During its meeting this week, Continental Village Council handled a list of agenda items, while also hearing from Mayor Mathew Miller on the state of the village during the current coronavirus pandemic.
“The one thing I want to continue to reiterate is everything is being done for the common good of everyone,” Miller explained in a statement. “I have heard that phrase being used lately and it is has been utilized throughout our nation’s history. I understand those who are frustrated by all of this and am sympathetic to the economic impact these changes are having on everyone but we must find a way to unite with what we have in common and continue to make the best of the current situation.”
Miller also provided a list of current topics to remind residents of some of the happenings around the village during this time.
Miller informed council and village residents that the playground equipment at Sparling Park has been roped off to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
At a time when most residents are staying home, Miller also reminded village residents that burning trash is not permitted. He did add, however, that recreational burning in a covered receptacles is allowed. Miller asked residents that these contained fires be held at dusk and after so everyone can enjoy the nice weather when it comes without having to deal with smoke.
While many sanitation services have been hindered by Ohio’s response to the current pandemic, Miller noted that the village is taking steps to help.
Miller told village officials that he is going to contact S&S Sanitation about the possibility of a town clean-up in May. Miller explained that this will be monitored closely to make sure this isn’t used for normal garbage and to prevent items that do not belong in the landfill.
“Our resolve is determined by how we respond in the tough times and the reality is you can’t have and appreciate the high notes of life without experiencing the low ones too,” said Miller. “I continue to appeal to everyone to please be considerate to one another, check up on your neighbors, and be mindful that this too will pass, in time.”
Miller stated that because of COVID-19 the grants/loans for OPWC Small Governments will not be on time. He noted that it is unclear whether or not this funding will be even made available now due to the pandemic. The village would not be able to spend any monies on a water tower project prior to receiving any grants or loans, so he recommends waiting for 30 days and play it by ear. Council agreed.
The mayor reviewed the dates to vote by absentee ballot. Deadline to request a ballot is April 25 and the ballot must be postmarked by April 27 to be counted. Residents may also request a ballot in person to be mailed via a self-serve station and drop it in a dropoff box at the board of elections, located at 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, suite 2 in Glandorf.
In other business, council:
• was asked council to continue to grant permission to allow the fiscal officer to pay any regular bills up to $5,000, any bills with open purchase orders and payroll in the event that the village has to cancel the next council meeting which is scheduled for April 28. Council granted permission.
• learned that storm sewer project on Ash Street between First and Third streets is completed. Everything looks good and the village will reseed the area in the fall after the soil has had a chance to settle out.
• approved a building permit for an addition on Forrest Street.
• reminded the public that county-wide recycling remains cancelled for the foreseeable future.
• held the first reading of an ordinance accepting an annexation on East Rice Street.
• was informed that the village received notification that our water system recently violated the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for TTHM. The average level over the last four quarters was .030 mg/L over the MCL. Letters will be sent to the residents regarding this information.
• updated the wage ordinance for part-time, seasonal employees as a retroactive emergency to change the amount for minimum wage.
• heard a maintenance update. Miller said he is trying to find paving contractors to come and look at some street projects for this coming year and noted that some of the phone numbers he has are no longer working. The workers are flushing hydrants and getting quotes for repair parts for some of the hydrants. They have also been working on updating the maps of the village utilities.
• heard that a resident had a leak and requested a reduction off of the sewer portion of the bill. Council granted the reduction.
• learned that fiscal officer Susan Darby asked for a motion to amend the estimated resources for the street fund and the permissive license fund to reflect money that has been received. Council granted.
• was asked by the Council on Aging for a list of elderly residents who would like to receive a food box. Village administrator Kathy Prowant gave them a list and the boxes will be dropped off on Thursday and Police Chief Arnie Hardy will deliver them to the addresses.
