CONTINENTAL — A Putnam County man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near here.

Killed was Jerry Miller, 60, Continental.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post, at 3:07 p.m., on Ohio 634, a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Miller exited a curve and went off of the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign and came to final rest in a field.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County coroner. Troopers reported that Miller was not wearing a helmet.

Assisting at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire/EMS and Kalida Fire/EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

