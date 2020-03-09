CONTINENTAL — A Putnam County man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near here.
Killed was Jerry Miller, 60, Continental.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post, at 3:07 p.m., on Ohio 634, a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Miller exited a curve and went off of the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign and came to final rest in a field.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County coroner. Troopers reported that Miller was not wearing a helmet.
Assisting at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire/EMS and Kalida Fire/EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.