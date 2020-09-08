AYERSVILLE — A Putnam County motorist sustained serious injuries Monday morning near here.
Larry Donaldson, 61, Continental, was taken from the scene by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. A condition update was unavailable.
The other motorist, Steven Corwin, 56, Defiance, was treated at the scene. His passenger, Shelle Corwin, 45, Defiance, was transported to Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
According to troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, at 10:35 a.m. at Mansfield and Kinner roads in Defiance County’s Highland Township, a car driven by Donaldson was southbound on Kinner Road and failed to yield, striking the Corwin truck. Both vehicles then traveled off of the southeast corner of the intersection and into a small ditch. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Troopers reported that Donaldson was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the Corwin vehicle were wearing safety belts.
Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Highland Township EMS/Fire. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.