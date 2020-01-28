CONTINENTAL — During a brief meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council passed a resolution honoring a long-time village servant, while also hearing a State of the Village address from Mayor Mathew Miller.
At the end of 2019, the village’s former Fire Chief Steve Elkins stepped down from his position with the village to move into a position as a township trustee.
“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation,” said Miller. “We commend Steve Elkins for his 42 years of service to those of Continental. For 22 years, he exhibited exceptional professional and leadership as fire chief of the volunteer fire department for the village of Continental.
“He maintained a commitment to excellence in the maintaining and growth of the volunteer fire department,” Miller continued as he read the resolution. “He served with five mayors and numerous council people over his tenure. He worked tirelessly to accomplish all of the duties of his profession by continuing to be an energetic and generous part of the village of Continental team. He is applauded ... for his 42 years of service to the village of Continental.”
During his State of the Village address, Miller talked about where the village has come from and his hopes for the future.
Miller pointed out that the village will continue to “emphasize the improvement of its infrastructure” in the coming year, while hoping to complete several projects.
Miller noted that one such project is the new water tower which “will happen” in 2020.
“Looking forward at 2020, I hope to maintain the momentum we have established, while continuing to implement new processes and procedures,” explained Miller. “I am most excited for the elevated water tower project that we will break ground on this summer. This project has been a long time coming and will bring many advantages to the community including the official retirement of the old tower constructed almost 90 years ago.”
Miller also noted that the village will put to use a Nature Works grant that will help “facilitate further development in Sparling Park.”
With those improvements, officials are hoping to replace existing playground equipment at “only a percentage of the cost to our taxpayers.”
Miller said his first worry is that of the village’s constituents.
Miller thanked those that supported the recent levies and reminded village residents that officials continue to do their best to be good stewards of public funds by continuing to pay down the village’s debt.
Miller also expressed excitement with continued growth in the village with the help of projects like that of the Habitat for Humanity Rehabilitation project and other several new construction around the village.
“I would just like to thank everyone and anyone who has provided their time and efforts to the improvement of the village of Continental. The last four years were a blessing to be able to serve you and I am equally as fortunate to get another four to do the same.”
In other business, council:
• approved a transfer of $17,015.39 from the general fund to the water meter fund.
• increased the amount of estimated resources to the water meter meter replacement fund from $14,438.80 to $31,454.19.
• amended temporary appropriations to the water meter replacement fund from $0 to $31,454.19.
• approved a trip to the local government officials conference for Susan Darby.
• heard from Lori Rayle who is running for Putnam County recorder.
• held a third and final reading on the sale of the village parking lot to the Putnam County CIC for $1.
• discussed a CRA review for the Stauffer property at the corner of West Maple and South First streets.
• scheduled its next meeting for 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
